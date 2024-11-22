Arsenal’s next Premier League mission faces a daunting early hurdle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

“Win, win, win”. No, this was not the sound of Mikel Arteta calling Arsenal’s club dog, Win, to heel, but a statement of what is required to get back into the title race. As the Premier League returns for the mad-dash festive schedule, Arsenal find themselves in an unfamiliar position given their last two seasons under Arteta: in fourth place after 11 games, nine points behind leaders Liverpool, there is significant ground to make up starting with Nottingham Forest - who have reason to believe they can further frustrate the Gunners.

As Arteta explained after the 1-1 draw at Chelsea before the international break, Arsenal expect Liverpool to keep winning under Arne Slot. Despite Manchester City’s four-game losing run, Arteta knows only too well that Pep Guardiola’s side should not be counted out. This season may be different to the past two in which Arsenal have finished runners-up, in that the champions may require less than 90 points, but Arteta is demanding another winning run from his team once the Premier League resumes.

Arsenal, at least, have it within them. In the past three seasons under Arteta, the Gunners have put together six separate spells of at least five Premier League wins in a row. The longest came last season, when Arsenal won eight league games on the spin between January and March, a run which came immediately after Arteta’s side had lost three games in a row in all competitions. It was after the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup that Arteta demanded a “reset” from his team, going into the January break.

Interestingly, Arteta rejected suggestions that was what his side needed ahead of the draw at Stamford Bridge, which followed the defeats at Newcastle and Inter. Internally, Arsenal have recognised the different challenges they have faced this season, with the manager admitting injuries have been a “nightmare” so far. The return of captain Martin Odegaard, immediately influential against Chelsea, is a huge boost and there are signs the injury list is easing. Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice could be available this weekend after missing England duty.

Odegaard’s availability after more than two months out should add some fluency to a side that has not won in the Premier League since the first week of October. That could be key ahead of the visit of Forest, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side already securing impressive results at Liverpool and Chelsea this season. The win at Anfield and draw at Stamford Bridge has helped Forest climb to fifth, and they sit level on points with Arsenal ahead of their meeting at the Emirates.

There are unlikely to be any surprises in Forest’s approach. The defensive partnership of Murillo and Nikola Milenkovic has been one of the most effective in the Premier League this season, rivalling that of William Saliba and Gabriel for Arsenal in terms of quality of shots allowed. Nuno is set to instruct his team to sit deep and spring forward with pace on the counter, and the in-form Chris Wood, who has scored over half of their goals with eight already this season, is a further threat.

If Forest arrive with nothing to lose, given their impressive start, Arsenal can’t afford any further slip-ups. But the Gunners have played in “must-win” mode for the past two seasons and the physical and mental demands of competing against Manchester City under Guardiola has arguably been evident so far, to go along with the injury headaches. That’s why Arsenal’s response from the international break is so important: breaking through a deep defence with an early goal can release the tension, but getting stuck against the low-block would only add to it.

Odegaard, of course, has been pivotal to Arsenal’s previous winning runs under Arteta, playing with an instinctiveness that was symbolic of how organised the side became. Even with the noise of the title race in the background, Arsenal barely conceded chances over the second half of last season, let alone goals, were clinical in front of goal and often scored at important times through their effectiveness at set-pieces. If there have been suggestions Arteta has sacrificed some of Arsenal’s creativity for further control, a fully-fit Odegaard can remind the Emirates that freedom is important too.

open image in gallery Odegaard’s return will be important as Arsenal host Forest ( Getty Images )

The key to Arsenal’s winning runs under Arteta has often come with a well-drilled side appearing to play with that absence of thought. It has been apparent in Arteta’s selections, which appear automatic when everything is clicking. Injuries and ill-discipline have meant Arteta has rarely had the chance to do that this season but availability is returning. If the title race is indeed different this season, a five-game winning run may alter the picture completely. First up is Forest. It’s far from a simple step.