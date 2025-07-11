Friday’s briefing: Switzerland advance in Euros and Arsenal sign Norgaard

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Euro 2025 hosts Switzerland snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw with Finland to book their place in the quarter-finals.

Arsenal completed the signing of Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard from Brentford and Tottenham announced the arrival of Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham.

Friday will see world champions Spain conclude their Euro 2025 Group B schedule against Italy, while Portugal take on Belgium, who are already eliminated.

Super sub Riola Xhemaili saves hosts

Switzerland substitute Riola Xhemaili scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to send the Euro 2025 hosts through to the quarter-finals after snatching a 1-1 draw with Finland at the Stade de Geneve.

Natalia Kuikka’s late penalty looked to have been enough for Finland – who needed a win to progress – to get out of Group A.

With 13 minutes left, Switzerland defender Viola Calligaris had made a rash challenge on Emma Koivisto, and Kuikka – making a 101st appearance – kept her composure from the spot to roll the ball down the middle.

However, Xhemaili’s close-range finish in the second minute of added time sparked wild celebrations at the Stade de Geneve – and around the rest of the country.

In Thursday night’s other match, Norway earned their third Group A win with a thrilling 4-3 victory over already-eliminated Iceland in Thun.

Christian Norgaard is a Gunner

Christian Norgaard admitted he thought his dream of playing for Arsenal had passed him by after completing his £10million switch from Brentford.

Denmark midfielder Norgaard, 31, made almost 200 appearances in six years with the Bees, helping Thomas Frank’s side win promotion to the Premier League in 2021.

“Of course, there is always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them,” Norgaard said after becoming the Gunners’ third summer signing.

“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It is a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible.”

LJ is ‘something special’ – Lucy Bronze

England defender Lucy Bronze is convinced forward Lauren James can make an unparalleled contribution to Euro 2025 after her two goals inspired the Lionesses to a vital 4-0 victory over the Netherlands.

Chelsea forward James only returned from a three-month hamstring lay-off in late June but, moved out wide on Wednesday night, reminded everyone watching how capable a catalyst she is as the Lionesses bounced back from their opening defeat to France.

“We know we just need to get LJ the ball in dangerous positions and there could be a goal from anything,” said James’ Chelsea team-mate Bronze.

“She is probably the best player in this entire tournament for something special.”

Olivia Smith set for milestone move

Arsenal are set to make Olivia Smith the first £1m player in the women’s game after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool.

The PA news agency understands a seven-figure deal has been accepted for the 20-year-old forward.

It is anticipated that Smith’s move to Arsenal will eclipse Naomi Girma’s £900,000 switch to Chelsea from San Diego Wave in January.

Liverpool were reluctant to sell their player of the season, having only signed her last year from Sporting Lisbon, but felt Arsenal’s offer was too good to turn down.

Smith now appears cleared to have her medical at Arsenal, who are believed to have seen off competition from a number of clubs for the forward – including Women’s Super League champions Chelsea.

Kudus in, Gibbs-White set to follow

Tottenham announced the signing of Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham on Thursday night – and look set to close in on a £60million deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

Spurs are rebuilding under Thomas Frank and agreed what is understood to be a £55million deal for Kudus.

The 24-year-old leaves the Irons having made 80 appearances and scored 19 goals during a two-year spell after joining from Ajax.

“I have always wanted to play at the highest level,” Kudus said on the Tottenham website.

“How big the club is, the history, and (in) the Champions League as well, so it is a big moment.”

Nottingham Forest midfielder Gibbs-White is, meanwhile, set to have a medical at Tottenham ahead of a proposed £60m transfer.

Spurs have met the England international’s release clause and a deal is accelerating at pace, the PA news agency understands.

What’s on today

At Euro 2025, Spain will be looking to secure top spot in Group B when they take on Italy in Bern.

La Roja have already made sure of a place in the last eight with two impressive wins, while Italy can also qualify if they avoid defeat or Portugal fail to beat Belgium in Sion.

England and Wales are both holding media sessions ahead of their Group D clash in St Gallen on Sunday night.

Elsewhere, Chelsea continue their preparations in New Jersey ahead of the Club World Cup final against Paris St Germain.