Mikel Arteta convinced Arsenal can beat Real Madrid on ‘biggest night of career’

Mikel Arteta said he is convinced Arsenal can beat Real Madrid and write their own story by winning the Champions League.

A fired-up Arteta declared the first leg of Arsenal’s quarter-final clash against the Spanish giants at the Emirates on Tuesday night as “100 per cent” the biggest of his career so far as he bids to steer his side to the first European Cup in the club’s history.

Real have won the competition a record 15 times, and will start the two-legged tie – with the return game at the Bernabeu next week – as the favourites to secure a place in the semi-final.

Arsenal last played Real in 2006 when they met in the last 16, with a Thierry Henry masterclass at the Bernabeu paving the way for the Gunners to reach the final, where they suffered a narrow defeat to Barcelona.

“It is 100 per cent the biggest night of my career,” said Arteta, who has been in charge at Arsenal since 2019. “That’s why I came into football, and that’s why I came into management and especially to this football club.

“It’s been 20 years since we had this type of game and for us, it’s a great opportunity to build our own story and this is what we’re here for.

“The excitement around the club, the people, and the magnitude of this match. This is the stage we want to be at, and where Arsenal has to be consistently. We are very proud to be there, and now be very ready tomorrow to deliver.

“At 8pm tomorrow night, 11 players, 60,000 fans, I am really super convinced that we are ready to win and to beat them. That’s the mindset that I want.”

Despite Premier League leaders Liverpool’s defeat at Fulham on Sunday, the Champions League is set to be Arsenal’s sole shot at silverware this season having fallen 11 points adrift in the race for domestic honours.

It marks the second time in as many years that Arsenal have reached the last eight. They fell at this hurdle to Bayern Munich last season – drawing the opening match at the Emirates 2-2 before a 1-0 loss in Germany.

But Arteta, who despite missing key defender Gabriel will be expected to start Bukayo Saka for the first time in nearly four months on Tuesday, added: “We are building and those experiences are necessary.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka could be in contention to start for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

“That’s why I said that we have to build our own story. There is a massive gap there for so many years when nothing has happened in this football club in relation to European competitions. And we need to change that. And we need to change that quickly.

“It is just the first leg, but the intention of the team and what we want to achieve tomorrow is very clear. We’re going to go for it.”

Jurrien Timber and Ben White, who played an hour in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw at Everton on Saturday, are both set to be available, with Jakub Kiwior a possibility to line up alongside William Saliba in Gabriel’s absence