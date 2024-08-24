Support truly

Mikel Arteta has told Arsenal fans not to panic about his contract with talks set to get under way once the summer transfer window shuts.

Arteta has entered the final 12 months of his deal at the Emirates and while he insisted last month fresh terms would not be an issue, no announcement has been forthcoming.

Ahead of facing predecessor Unai Emery on Saturday night, the Gunners boss attempted to allay any fears amongst supporters.

“The focus has been on the transfer window. We had quite a lot of things to do and discuss. We are on it and we will take care of that in the right moment,” Arteta revealed.

“I don’t think anybody has to panic. I am in the place where I want to be and am really happy.

“Hopefully the club thinks the same thing and the players I work with, who in my opinion are the most important ones.

“I look every day to them and when I am talking to them, having discussions and planning things you sense in their eyes that belief and hunger that is still there.”

Arteta was asked if talks could conclude within minutes, which the Spaniard laughed off but he does not envisage any problems.

He said: “Minutes? We have done it in the past and it has never been an issue. And I don’t expect that to happen.”

The immediate focus for Arteta will be to help Arsenal improve on their results last season when they travel to Villa Park.

Villa completed a Premier League double over Arsenal in the 2023-24 campaign but Arteta played down talk of a revenge mission.

“I don’t take things personally. I just have the will to win and to prepare the team in the best possible manner regardless of who I play against,” Arteta added.

“I always admire him (Emery), as a coach and a person. What he’s doing with his teams.

“He had a difficult time when he was in his first experience here and he didn’t hesitate to take a different project and take it to a completely different level. That tells you everything about the courage of the person.

“You have to give credit to them or your opponents when they manage to beat you, whether you merit it or don’t.

“There are a lot of things that you can analyse and be very simplistic about it because we lost. But there are those things that are in my opinion that are very relevant as well.”

Arsenal continue to pursue Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino but Arteta poured cold water on suggestions they could sign another forward during the final week of the transfer window.

Arteta insisted: “We have some great strikers. Gabi (Gabriel) Jesus is there, Kai (Havertz) has played there a lot of minutes, Leo (Leandro Trossard) has played there and we believe we have all the necessities as well. We fully trust our players.

“We want to get better for sure and we will try but we are going to try with the players that are already with us.”