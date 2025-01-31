Mikel Arteta says he has moved on from Erling Haaland dispute

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta said his dispute with Erling Haaland “stays on the pitch” as Arsenal prepare to renew their rivalry with Manchester City at the Emirates.

The last meeting between the sides in September ended in explosive fashion, with Haaland launching a ball at Gabriel’s head before telling Arteta to “stay humble” as players and staff from both sides clashed at the full-time whistle.

But when asked about Haaland’s comment ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture, Arteta said: “I don’t take anything personally with what happens on the pitch.

“Since I have been a player, it stays there. The game’s full of emotions. I just leave it aside and move on.

“The business is to try to be better than them, to beat them, and that’s it.

“The only thing I review is what happened during the match and how competitive it got (at the Etihad) is normal when two big teams want to win the game. There is nothing else to say from that side.”

The aftermath of the 2-2 draw in Manchester followed two seasons of Arsenal finishing runners-up to Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering team.

Arteta was Guardiola’s assistant at City before he took the Arsenal job in 2019. Both men have been forced to insist their relationship has not changed amid the escalating rivalry between their two sides.

“We wouldn’t be talking on the phone, talking to each other and messaging each other and willing each other to do the best (if the relationship had changed),” continued Arteta. “I was there for four years so I know how competitive they are.”

City’s bid to win a fifth consecutive Premier League crown unravelled following six defeats. However, a win in north London would take them to within three points of the second-placed Gunners.

For Arsenal, they could be as many as nine points behind Liverpool by the time they face City, with Arne Slot’s table-toppers travelling to Bournemouth 24 hours earlier.

“It would be a big boost for us (to beat City) in the title race,” admitted Arteta. “Winning big matches is always something special.

“Every time we play a big match against our big rivals, it brings something extra. It’s the confidence, it’s the emotion, it’s the fact that you are there and you continue to win and that’s what we want to achieve.

“We really want to win, every game we have to win and that is our will.”

Arsenal this week had a bid rejected for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins as they look to bolster their attacking options prior to the transfer window closing. Speaking earlier on Friday, Villa manager Emery said Watkins is happy to stay.

“I am not going to talk about any individuals,” continued Arteta. “We are actively looking to find a solution in that position and we will see what that brings.

“We have the intention, purpose and the ambition to help the team and for the squad to be better.

“We are trying everything that we can but I don’t want to give any assurances either way. It doesn’t depend only on us. Our intention is clear but the possibilities are affected by three parties.”

Goalkeeper David Raya will face a late fitness test for the clash against City after he missed Arsenal’s 2-1 Champions League win against Girona through injury. The fixture will certainly come too soon for Ben White as he edges closer to a return.