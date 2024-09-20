Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to improve ahead of Manchester City showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Mikel Arteta knows Arsenal need to address their lack of punch up front if they are to lay a glove on Manchester City.

The Gunners’ reliance on captain Martin Odegaard, who faces a spell out with an ankle injury, was illustrated in their goalless Champions League opener against Atalanta in Italy.

Gabriel Jesus returned to the attack, and took the skipper’s armband, but looked off the pace and went off before the hour mark.

Bukayo Saka forced a good save from Atalanta keeper Marco Carnesecchi and Gabriel Martinelli skied a glorious late chance, but it was a flat display and not one to suggest the Gunners can trouble City in Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

“Yes, we want to improve in certain areas but in order to do that it’s important that we have to be much, much better,” said Arsenal boss Arteta.

“We never got distances or the right relationships, or put the ball in areas where they really suffer. We need to be a lot more consistent if we want the team to flow.

“For sure we will prepare to try and win. That’s been the message already. In order to do that there are going to be things that we have to do much better than against Atalanta.

“There are some things that we have done exceptionally well and we are going to have to do them again. Because we all know we need a big performance to beat them.”

David Raya’s incredible double save from Mateo Retegui’s penalty ensured Arsenal avoided defeat in Bergamo.

But the Gunners cannot rely solely on the Spaniard to stop Erling Haaland, with centre-halves Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba key to stifling the free-scoring Norwegian.

“They are in a great moment and have been very, very consistent for the past two seasons together,” added Arteta.

“There is an unbelievable chemistry there and you can sense it. They gave us a lot against Atalanta – I thought they were both exceptional.

“When you see the stats and the number of goals that (Haaland) scores then you can tell that he is one of the main sources. We need to stop him from scoring.”