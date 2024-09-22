Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates as two sides looking to compete for the Women’s Super League title clash on the opening weekend of the season.

Both Arsenal and City will be aiming to end Chelsea’s run of five WSL titles now Emma Hayes has departed the Blues.

City were runners-up last season on goal difference, with Arsenal in third five points behind. In fact, a 2-1 win for Arsenal at City in the run-in proved crucial in the title race.

City will be out for revenge, and could hand a WSL debut for Vivianne Miedema, who moved from Arsenal during the summer’s transfer window.

Both Arsenal and City were in action in the Champions League qualifiers in midweek. City secured a brilliant 5-0 win away to Paris FC, but Arsenal have worth to do after a 1-0 defeat to FC Hacken.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST today, Sunday 22 September, at the Emirates Stadium, Manchester.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix, with the build-up starting from 11:30am. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Arsenal could hand WSL debuts to new signing Mariona Caldentey and Rosa Kafaji, but the Gunners lacked a cutting edge against Hacken and could instead turn to Caitlin Foord. Leah Williamson may also return to the starting line-up.

Manchester City should welcome back record scorer Khadija Shaw after the striker missed the win over Paris FC due to a visa issue. Jill Roord is still working her way back to full fitness after an ACL injury, while City will be without new signing Risa Shimizu after she suffered an ACL injury at the Olympics. Khiara Keating faces a battle for the No 1 spot with Ayaka Yamashita, while Vivianne Miedema could start against her former side.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Zinsberger; Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, McCabe; Little, Cooney-Cross; Mead, Caldentey, Foord; Russo

Manchester City: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Miedema; Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.