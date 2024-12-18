Arsenal grab late winner but Man City fall to Barcelona in Women’s Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mariona Caldentey ensured Arsenal will enter the Women’s Champions League quarter-finals as Group C winners after dramatically firing in a late penalty in their 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich.

The Gunners took a seventh-minute lead under a downpour at Meadow Park through Glodis Perla Viggosdottir’s own goal but Magdalena Eriksson drew the sides square before the break.

The former Chelsea captain netted another in the second half, yet the in-form Alessia Russo drew the sides back level a minute later.

Bayern would have gone through as group winners with a draw but Arsenal had the chance to leapfrog their opponents when Tuva Hansen handled an effort from Caldentey with four minutes remaining.

The Spain international, who missed a penalty against Liverpool, stepped up herself and made no mistake, sending Ena Mahmutovic the wrong way to extend Arsenal’s unbeaten run to 11 matches across all competitions.

open image in gallery Mariona Caldentey held her nerve from the penalty spot ( John Walton/PA Wire )

However, Manchester City surrendered top spot in their Champions League group as they slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in their final round-robin match.

Missing a host of key players through injury, the Women’s Super League side were outplayed by the holders at the Luis Companys Olympic Stadium, losing to goals from Claudia Pina, Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas.

City had already secured their spot in the quarter-finals, but their first defeat in the competition meant they had to settle for second place in Group D behind Barca.

City were without the likes of Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp, Alex Greenwood and Vivianne Miedema, and manager Gareth Taylor was forced to field the same patched-up team that lost to Everton at the weekend.

But they couldn’t withold a Barca barrage as, on the stroke of half-time following a dominant opening 45 minutes, Pina found the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead before Bonmati doubled the lead just before the hour when she slotted home after being played in behind the defence.

The midfielder almost added another when she rattled the bar moments later but the third was not long in coming as substitute Putellas fired home from the edge of the area.