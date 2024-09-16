Gary Neville praises Arsenal trait and makes Premier League title prediction

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Arsenal played like a team of Premier League title winners in their 1-0 victory away to Tottenham in the north London derby, according to Gary Nevillle.

Mikel Arteta’s side were hit by absences ahead of the trip to Spurs on Sunday, with Declan Rice suspended and captain Martin Odegaard injured.

But Gabriel’s second half header settled a fiery derby, and ensured the Gunners head into next week’s trip to Manchester City just two points behind the champions.

Former Manchester United defender Neville said Arsenal’s performance was the perfect preparation ahead of what will be a pivotal clash at the Etihad next weekend.

"They had no Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice - two of their very, very best players - but what they did have going into that game was a very good back four and a very defensive shape and unit. Tottenham never broke that," Neville said on the Gary Neville podcast.

"That was a team and performance of know-how. Wily, not naive, not immature - it was the opposite of that. It was experienced, mature and it was what a team who has won multiple titles would play like. Mikel Arteta hasn’t won a title yet at Arsenal but it was a really good performance.

"We have been so critical of Arsenal over the last 10 to 12 years when they’ve been loose and naive and giving goals away. This is the opposite we’re watching now: they’re a very, very good team we’re watching. A team that everybody can watch and take a lot away from it.

"Last year, at Man City away when they drew 0-0, they had everything in terms of defensive compactness - apart from the counter-attacking goal.

"And a few of us were, not critical, but observed that when you go and win a title, you win that game. This game was very good preparation game for next Sunday, they have to do the same again."

Arsenal and Man City meet next Sunday ( Getty Images )

Arsenal will have Rice available for the trip to City - who have won four games from four to start the season - but Odegaard is set to be a doubt after injuring his ankle.

City won a fourth consecutive title last season but finished just two points ahead of Arteta’s side - and Neville believes the clash will be a measure of how far they can go.

"I’m excited about the game," he said. "It’s a little bit like when Jurgen Klopp was chasing Pep Guardiola for a number of years and they eventually got there. It feels like that, with Arsenal on the shoulder of Man City.

"That’s that development in that mindset. Sometimes it’s a real step-by-step journey to get to where you want to be, and it’s a feeling I have with Arsenal. Next Sunday is another measure of where they are in the journey to win a Premier League title.

"Arteta has signed a new three-year deal with one clear target - to win a Premier League title. That’s not the expectation of not just him, but of the players, the fans and also in the boardroom.

"This has to result in something. This progression they’re on has to end with a league medal around their necks and next Sunday is another time for us to look at Arsenal and assess where they’re at.

"What Guardiola and Man City have achieved over the last few years is incredible, but they know they’ve got a serious contender."