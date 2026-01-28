Is Arsenal vs Kairat on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Arsenal can relax knowing their Champions League fate is assured entering the final round of league phase fixtures — but Mikel Arteta’s side will no doubt be looking to rebound from a Premier League set-back.
Defeat to Manchester United on Sunday represented Arsenal a blow to their hopes of a long-awaited league title, even if they remain in a position of relative strength domestically.
Arteta’s men can be certain of a top two finish in this competition after winning their first seven games of the campaign, and will hope to secure top spot by making it eight from eight here.
Kairat, by contrast, are out of contention for knockout rounds having earned just a single point so far.
When is Arsenal vs Kairat?
Arsenal vs Kairat is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 28 January at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match via the red button on TNT Sports TV channels, or via a live stream on discovery+.
Team news
Mikel Arteta is likely to rotate his Arsenal side, with chances given to a few of those on the fringes of the first team at the moment. William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are absent, while Mikel Merino and Declan Rice will serve suspensions. Youngster Max Dowman is also injured.
Kairat could have 17-year-old talent Dastan Satpaev available. The Kazakh forward will join Chelsea in the summer.
Predicted Arsenal line-up
Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Eze; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.
