Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal can relax knowing their Champions League fate is assured entering the final round of league phase fixtures — but Mikel Arteta’s side will no doubt be looking to rebound from a Premier League set-back.

Defeat to Manchester United on Sunday represented Arsenal a blow to their hopes of a long-awaited league title, even if they remain in a position of relative strength domestically.

Arteta’s men can be certain of a top two finish in this competition after winning their first seven games of the campaign, and will hope to secure top spot by making it eight from eight here.

Kairat, by contrast, are out of contention for knockout rounds having earned just a single point so far.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Arsenal vs Kairat?

Arsenal vs Kairat is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 28 January at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match via the red button on TNT Sports TV channels, or via a live stream on discovery+.

Team news

Mikel Arteta is likely to rotate his Arsenal side, with chances given to a few of those on the fringes of the first team at the moment. William Saliba and Jurrien Timber are absent, while Mikel Merino and Declan Rice will serve suspensions. Youngster Max Dowman is also injured.

Kairat could have 17-year-old talent Dastan Satpaev available. The Kazakh forward will join Chelsea in the summer.

Predicted Arsenal line-up

Kepa; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Eze; Madueke, Gyokeres, Martinelli.