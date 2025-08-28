Arsenal hope forward Kai Havertz will ‘miss weeks, not months’ after knee surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has undergone surgery on his knee – but the club hope he will not face a sustained period on the sidelines.

Havertz was absent for Arsenal’s 5-0 win against Leeds at the Emirates last Saturday with an injury he sustained in the wake of his side’s opening-weekend victory at Manchester United.

The Germany international has undergone what Arsenal have described as a “minor surgical procedure”.

However, it is understood Havertz could be missing for weeks rather than months.

Havertz, 26, was sidelined for three months last season following hamstring surgery.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Further to sustaining a knee injury after our recent game against Manchester United on 17 August, subsequent assessments and specialist reviews with Kai confirmed that surgery would be required.

“Today, Kai underwent a successful minor surgical procedure. He will shortly begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, with everyone fully focused on supporting Kai to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Havertz’s injury accelerated Arsenal’s move to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace for an initial fee of £60million.

Bukayo Saka was withdrawn in the win over Leeds with a hamstring injury (John Walton/PA)

Eze was presented to the Emirates crowd prior to Arsenal’s victory against Leeds and is primed to make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

As well as being without Havertz for the trip to face the Premier League champions, manager Mikel Arteta is also unable to call on Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard after they sustained hamstring and ankle injuries respectively against Leeds.

Christian Norgaard and Ben White are also injury doubts, while Gabriel Jesus remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.