Jamie Carragher highlights where Arsenal must improve to reignite title challenge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal “aren’t playing like champions right now” and “need to get their season up and running pretty quickly” if they are to deny Liverpool a second Premier League title.

The Gunners currently lie second in the table following their controversial 1-1 draw away at Brighton on Saturday, six points adrift of Arne Slot’s Liverpool, having played a game more.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool and England centre-half insisted Mikel Arteta’s side will have gained heart from Manchester United denying the league leaders all three points at Anfield on Sunday.

But the former defender insisted that the London club must capitalise by producing a run to the end of the campaign reminiscent of last year’s second half of the season.

Asked if Arsenal were league winners in waiting, Carragher answered: “Right now, from what I’ve seen, no, but what I would say is that there was a big improvement from Arsenal at a similar stage to this last season.

“In the second half of the season, out of 18 games, I think they won 16, drew one and lost one and I think they could have to go on a similar sort of run. They’ve shown they are capable before, but they would need to get their season up and running pretty quickly.

“It was probably a little bonus what happened for them at Anfield [Liverpool drawing with Manchester United] as I think there would have been a huge lack of belief if Liverpool had been eight points clear with a game in hand.

“It’s really the points difference as such, more the fact they aren’t playing like champions right now so that needs to change eventually and I think that will as they are obviously a top team.

“It’s just whether they have given themselves too much to do if Liverpool do win that game in hand in a month’s time against Everton.

“They (Arsenal) are not as good as they’ve shown last season or the year before, but we know they’ve got it in them.”