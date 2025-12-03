Arsenal’s defensive injury crisis worsens as another centre-back goes down

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal’s growing defensive injury crisis worsened as Cristhian Mosquera was forced off just before half-time of their clash with Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Already missing first-choice centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba, third option Mosquera landed awkwardly after leaping to contest a header against the Bees around the 40-minute mark.

He winced and hobbled immediately upon landing before going down, with the physio rushing on to treat him. After a couple of minutes, the 21-year-old Spaniard gingerly got to his feet and limped off the pitch.

Jurrien Timber, who has impressed so much at right-back this season but was rested for Wednesday’s game, came off the bench to replace Mosquera, who signed from Valencia in the summer. Although a full-back with the Gunners, Timber often plays as a centre-half for the Netherlands.

Mosquera was starting alongside fellow summer signing Piero Hincapie, just as they did against Chelsea in the 1-1 draw at the weekend, because Saliba and Gabriel are both out injured.

Saliba travelled to Stamford Bridge with the squad for the Chelsea clash but was then surprisingly left out of the starting line-up after it emerged he had picked up a knock in training.

open image in gallery Cristhian Mosquera competed for a ball in the air and landed awkwardly ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

open image in gallery He was then subbed off injured ( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

The 24-year-old French international missed some time earlier this year with an ankle injury but in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning, Arteta was more hopeful that this issue was a short-term one.

Arteta said: “He had a niggle but I think it’s going to be a matter of days [until he returns]. The ankle one [earlier in the season], it was a really random and very unlucky action that kept him out for a few weeks. He tried at Anfield, he wasn’t comfortable and he had to stay away. And this one as well, very bizarre. But hopefully it will be a matter of days.”

The news was slightly less positive on Saliba’s centre-back partner Gabriel, as the Brazilian battles a thigh injury he picked up on international duty last month, with a longer time-frame that may rule him out until after Christmas.

“Big Gabi,” said Arteta. “Gabi’s doing very well but that’s weeks as well.”

Arsenal face Aston Villa in the 12.30pm kick-off on Saturday when they hope Saliba will be fit. But if he, Gabriel and Mosquera are all out then either Timber or Ben White will likely fill in alongside Hincapie.