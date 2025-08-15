Mikel Arteta pinpoints moment Viktor Gyokeres ‘learnt the most’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mikel Arteta has revealed his belief that Viktor Gyokeres’s challenging period at Brighton, where he saw minimal first-team action, was in fact the most crucial phase in the striker’s development.

This seemingly frustrating tenure, which saw the Swedish international make just eight senior appearances for the Seagulls before a permanent move to Coventry in 2021, is now viewed by the Arsenal manager as foundational to his subsequent prolific form.

"That was probably the most important part of his career," Arteta stated. "When he had to accept a different role and don’t play and value other things. So he had to improve and evolve, and I think that’s the moment where he took the platform and went to another level. That’s sometimes very useful in your career at a young age."

Gyokeres indeed blossomed after leaving England, enjoying two sensational seasons at Sporting Lisbon, where he netted an astonishing 97 goals in 102 appearances, securing back-to-back Primeira Liga titles and a national cup, while also finishing as the league’s top scorer in both campaigns.

His £55 million move to the Emirates, a deal that could rise to £64 million with add-ons, was completed in late July, with Arteta confirming Gyokeres had been a long-term target. The 27-year-old has already made an early impact, scoring in Arsenal’s 3-0 pre-season victory over Athletic Bilbao.

open image in gallery Viktor Gyokeres during the Sky Bet Championship play-off final against Luton when he was at Coventry City (PA) ( PA Archive )

Arteta believes Gyokeres’s previous experience in England will accelerate his adaptation. "I think it helps once you have lived in the country and experienced and understand the culture, the passion, the type of play, the demands, the intensity, the referees," he explained. "There’s a lot of things that it’s good to experience before."

The Arsenal boss praised Gyokeres’s demeanour, adding: "You just look at his body language, the way he talks, the way he carries himself. He’s a really confident boy, and I’m sure he will be very, very good for us."

Arteta also noted that the timing was finally right for the move. "The reality as well is that you have to have an available place in the team, and now the time has come. He was available and we decided to bring him, and he decided that the best option for him was Arsenal."

With "the feeling very good" around Gyokeres’s early involvement, he could be set for his Premier League debut against United on Sunday. Arteta clarified that competition for places, including with Kai Havertz, would be about "earning the right to play."

Addressing whether Gyokeres was his "first choice" signing, Arteta emphasised a thorough analytical process. "It’s not only about as well what we like about a player, it’s many aspects at the end that come together, and we’re extremely happy that it’s Viktor. I think Arsenal is the perfect stage for him to show what he can do for the team. He has incredible team-mates around him to make sure that he fulfils that."