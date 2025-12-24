Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Mikel Arteta provides Arsenal injury update on Gabriel Martinelli after penalty shoot-out victory over Crystal Palace

Martinelli picked up a knock in the first half and is now a doubt for the home fixture against Brighton on Saturday

Arteta delighted by Arsenal's 'calm and composed' penalty shootout win

Arsenal have been hit by another injury blow right before Christmas as Gabriel Martinelli suffered a knock in their penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace.

Martinelli had been Gunners’s best player in the first half of their Carabao Cup tie at the Emirates on Tuesday night, before going to ground after a clash with Palace defender Jaydee Canvot late in the first half.

Play was stopped while physios attended to what looked like a knee injury and after limping off the pitch unaided, Arsenal saw out first-half stoppage time without the Brazilian.

The winger did return for the second half but seemed unable to shake off the knock and was replaced by Leandro Trossard in the 59th minute, though Arteta has provided a boost by downplaying the extent of the injury.

Gabriel Martinelli is more of a knock and he wasn’t comfortable to carry on after the second half,” Arteta said, with the winger now a doubt for the home fixture against Brighton on Saturday. “He could not carry on, so we had to make the sub.”

While the Gunners boss provided an update on his defence, adding: “With Piero Hincapie, something different because he picked up an injury against Everton.”

Martinelli required treatment and was ultimately replaced by Leandro Trossard
Martinelli required treatment and was ultimately replaced by Leandro Trossard (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal did it the hard way against Palace as they were pegged back by a stoppage-time equaliser by Marc Guehi after a Maxence Lacroix own goal but the Gunners in front and on course for victory in the 80th minute.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the hero as, after 15 perfect penalties, he saved Lacroix’s attempt to set up a semi-final against his former club Chelsea.

Comments

