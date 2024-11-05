I don’t think I’ve lost any belief – Bukayo Saka confident Arsenal can win trophy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A defiant Bukayo Saka said he has not lost the belief that Arsenal will end this season with silverware amid a turbulent spell for the club.

The Gunners have taken just one point from their last three Premier League matches to slip off the title pace, while sporting director Edu rocked the club with his resignation bombshell.

Saka, who has starred for Arsenal this season, said in the aftermath of his side’s impressive 2-0 win against Paris St Germain in October that he feels this will be the season that the Gunners dethrone Manchester City.

But despite falling five points adrift of Pep Guardiola’s side and seven behind table-topping Liverpool, Saka has not given up hope.

“For me, I always live by the quote, ‘it’s not what you see, it’s what you believe’,” he said ahead of Arsenal’s tie against Inter Milan at San Siro.

“If you look at our squad, the quality we have, the players we have, and at the same time we’re only in November so I don’t think I’ve lost any belief.

“Obviously there’s a lot of noise around the club and we lost two games and drew another one.

“But at the same time it’s important to stay calm. We don’t want to create any panic and chaos. I don’t think we need that right now.

“I’m just doing my best to help the team in every way I can and if I need to do that I’ll do that for sure.”

Arsenal have taken seven points from their opening three games in Europe so far – the same tally as Wednesday night’s opponents.

Saka was on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s statement triumph over PSG at the Emirates and the England international, 23, continued: “In these big games, there’s always a big atmosphere, there’s always a lot of pressure, a lot of intensity and for me I feel it brings the best out of me, so I’m looking forward to it.

“We have a very good record and we’re unbeaten. We’re going to look to keep that record tomorrow night and that’s all we can really do.”