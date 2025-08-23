Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Arsenal unveil Eberechi Eze to fans ahead of Leeds clash as new signing confirmed

Eze has joined Arsenal for a fee that could reach up to £67.5m

Will Castle
Saturday 23 August 2025 12:28 EDT
Miguel Delaney: How Arsenal beat bitter rivals Spurs to land sensational Eberechi Eze deal

Arsenal have unveiled Eberechi Eze to the Emirates Stadium faithful ahead of their Premier League meeting with Leeds after confirming the arrival of their new signing.

Eze moves from Crystal Palace for a believed fee of £60m plus £7.5m in add-ons and becomes the club’s seventh recruit of the summer, joining fellow high-profile acquistions Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi through the door.

Arsenal acted quickly to secure Eze after news of Kai Havertz’s knee injury, which left the club short in midfield.

The 27-year-old, a former Arsenal youth player and lifelong supporter of the club, chose a switch to the Emirates over a move to Tottenham Hotspur, who had also expressed strong interest and were on the verge of completing a deal last week.

“We are absolutely delighted to bring Eberechi to Arsenal,” manager Mikel Arteta said. “He is a powerful and exciting player who will give us a new dimension in our attacking game.

“What stands out just as much as his talent and intelligence as a player, is the way he has worked hard throughout his career to get where he is today.

"His journey, his mentality, and his ambition are exactly what we want in our team, and we love how much it means to him and his family to be joining our club. We all look forward to start working with Eberechi soon.”

Eze completed his medical on Friday but was unable to register the player in time to feature in the visit of Leeds.

He will wear the number 10 for his new club following a record exit from Selhurst Park.

