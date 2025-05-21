Arsenal confirm double defensive injury blow as star man sent for surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jurrien Timber and William Saliba will miss Arsenal’s final game of the season through injury.

Full-back Timber was absent from the matchday squad for Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Newcastle on Sunday, and Mikel Arteta has now confirmed the Dutchman has undergone ankle surgery .

He will thus play no part in the Gunners’ trip to Southampton this Sunday, along with centre-half Saliba, who was forced off at half-time against Newcastle with a hamstring problem.

Speaking to beIN Sports on Wednesday, Arteta confirmed: “William is going to be out for a few weeks, unfortunately. He pulled his hamstring against Newcastle, so he's going to be out for a few weeks.

“Jurrien had surgery yesterday on his ankle, so he'll be out for a few weeks as well.”

Arteta was quick to play down the detriment of this latest setback for Timber, citing just how impactful he has been since returning from could have been a tenure-defining ACL injury.

“With Jurrien, you understand that he was coming back from an ACL one year out, and to have this season after an ACL, it's incredible,” he continued. “We didn't sign a player, we signed a leader, a very, very special character.”

Arsenal will secure second spot in the Premier League by avoiding defeat to bottom-placed Southampton.

Manchester City could take advantage of an Arsenal defeat and finish runners-up to Liverpool by winning at Fulham, although they would need an eight-goal swing to do so.