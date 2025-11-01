Viktor Gyokeres on target as Arsenal ease to victory at Burnley

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice struck first-half goals as Arsenal won 2-0 at Burnley to extend their lead at the Premier League’s summit and make it nine straight wins in all competitions.

Gyokeres struck the opener from a corner as Mikel Arteta’s side also improved on their league-leading set-piece goals tally before Rice’s superb header put them 2-0 up at half-time.

The Gunners would have led by more at the break but for two saves from goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who twice denied Bukayo Saka.

Burnley had won back-to-back league games to move five points clear of the bottom three prior to Arsenal’s visit, but were unable to lay a glove on the Londoners and will move quickly on after a sixth defeat of the season.

After an uneventful opening, Arsenal took the lead in the 14th minute in trademark style from another expertly-taken corner by Rice.

The England midfielder’s curling inswinger to the far post was played back across goal by Gabriel and Gyokeres nodded in from close range for his fourth league goal of the season and sixth in 17 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions.

It was Arsenal’s 12th goal from a set piece this season, excluding penalties – more than any top-flight rival – and it signalled a spell of concerted pressure for the visitors.

They were denied a second when Dubravka saved in a one-on-one with Saka after Maxime Esteve had slipped.

Saka was then thwarted by an even better save by the Slovakia goalkeeper following a swift turnover in midfield, before Leandro Trossard’s goal-bound effort was blocked on the line by Quilindschy Hartman and Axel Tuanzebe.

Arsenal struck their second in the 35th minute, breaking upfield after clearing a Burnley throw-in deep in their own half and swiftly working the ball wide for Trossard, whose cross was met by a thumping Rice header into the top corner.

It was no more than Arsenal deserved, while Burnley failed to muster a single effort on goal in the first half.

Dubravka comfortably saved Trossard’s low shot after the restart and with the Gunners content to drop deeper – with one eye already on Tuesday’s Champions League game in Prague – Burnley enjoyed more possession in the second half.

Florentino Luis’ header from Esteve’s flick-on, which sailed over the crossbar in the 73rd minute, was Burnley’s first effort on goal.

Arsenal substitute Ethan Nwaneri fired narrowly wide and Dubravka kept out Christian Norgaard’s late effort before Burnley substitute Marcus Edwards’ free-kick hit a post deep in stoppage time.

Another three points and a seventh clean sheet in 11 league matches this season for Arsenal, who last conceded a goal in any competition in a 2-1 win at Newcastle in September.