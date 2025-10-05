Bukayo Saka: Thierry Henry sent encouraging message before Arsenal beat West Ham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka revealed a pre-match message from Thierry Henry helped make sure Arsenal did not allow history to repeat itself at home to West Ham.

Saka’s second-half penalty ensured the Gunners downed London rivals West Ham by a 2-0 score on Saturday in Mikel Arteta’s 300th match in charge of the club.

It was a milestone occasion with Saka able to mark his 200th appearance in the Premier League with a goal, which Henry had previously achieved. It brought up 100 goal involvements in the division for the England attacker.

Asked about those stats and Henry, Saka told broadcasters: “Thierry always messages me. He messaged me this (Saturday) morning as well to remind me we lost the last two games to West Ham at home.

“He is always pushing me and I think he wants me there with him. It is nice to have that encouragement from him and of course me, I want it as well.

“I’m really happy on these records. I’m just going to keep pushing and try and get some team trophies, which is what we have been searching for.”

Arsenal should have scored after 13 minutes but Viktor Gyokeres could not finish off Saka’s dangerous delivery and Eberechi Eze blazed the rebound over.

The deadlock was broken seven minutes before half-time when Eze had a shot saved by Alphonse Areola and Declan Rice made no mistake against his old club.

West Ham remained in the contest until Jurrien Timber was bundled over in the penalty area by El Hadji Malick Diouf and Saka tucked away the spot-kick for his first goal of the campaign after 68 minutes to seal a comfortable victory at Emirates Stadium.

It was Saka’s 55th goal in the Premier League to go with 45 assists.

“I don’t really like to linger on these things, but you said it – it’s a beautiful achievement and I’m really proud of it,” Saka, 24, said.

“Obviously 200 games for Arsenal in the Premier League is a really big moment. I’m going to enjoy it and it was nice to get the goal as well and the win.”

Arteta talked up Saka’s “really impressive” numbers, saying: “When you look at those numbers, 200 games, 100 goal involvements, I mean it’s unbelievable.

“His age, what he’s doing, the manner that he’s doing it as well, really impressive. That’s the kind of players that we need to achieve what we want.”

Nuno Espirito Santo handed a debut to West Ham academy graduate Callum Marshall over experienced forward Callum Wilson.

“First of all, let’s be correct and I said it, it’s not easy to play a young lad in front of Callum Wilson, but I think it’s important for us that we all understand that we need as soon as possible to have total knowledge of what we have in the squad,” Nuno said.

“It’s good on that aspect but this is the issue and the main reason behind that is we are going to need all of them.

“We have hopes that the young lads bring new things.”