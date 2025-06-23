The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Sesko stalemate sends Arsenal looking at striker options
Sesko remains their priority but the Gunners have eyes on Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke
There is still a €10m gap between Arsenal and Leipzig on Benjamin Sesko, as the London club's staff have also discussed a potential move for Chelsea's Noni Madueke.
Mikel Arteta wants a striker as his priority this summer and Sesko is the main target, with all parties currently keen on a deal.
That has nevertheless developed into a "game of chicken" and posturing on price, as the two clubs seek to get the best possible. While Sesko's release clause comes to just over €80m, Arsenal have been seeking to do a deal on instalments, that currently comes to around €70m.
Leipzig so far haven't budged but the Arsenal hierarchy are aware the Bundesliga club have a pressure to sell given that they did not secure Champions League football for next season.
Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres remains an option, with Arsenal essentially discussing both potential transfers simultaneously.
Arsenal have also been speaking to Chelsea about a potential move for Noni Madueke, as the Stamford Bridge hierarchy anticipate another summer of high activity. The arrival of Brazilian revelation Estevao from Palmeiras is set to create further competition for places in Enzo Maresca's frontline.
Chelsea nevertheless want £50m for Madueke, which is not a price Arsenal want to go to right now. There is a possibility a deal may be revived later in the summer.
