Arsenal set up Champions Cup final with Corinthians after six-goal thumping
Arsenal 6-0 AS FAR: The Champions League holders blew their Moroccan opponents out of the water at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium
Arsenal will play Corinthians for the inaugural Fifa Women's Champions Cup after securing a dominant 6-0 semi-final victory over Moroccan side AS FAR at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.
Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and goals from Frida Maanum and Olivia Smith either side of a Mariona Caldentey penalty gave the Gunners a 4-0 lead by the break.
Substitute Alessia Russo added two more goals in the second half as England boss Sarina Wiegman watched on from the stand.
The new club competition concludes on Sunday at the Emirates, where the hosts will take on the Brazilian side for the $2.3m (£1.67m) first-place payout. Arsenal have also guaranteed themselves at least the $1m (£725,810) awarded to the runners-up.
Blackstenius' opener was confirmed after goal-line technology showed AS FAR skipper Aziza Rabbah's clearance was too late.
Maanum doubled Arsenal's advantage four minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball and pivoting before sending a strike to the bottom-right corner of Khadija Er-Rmichi's goal.
The Gunners were awarded a 21st-minute penalty after VAR confirmed a Zineb Redouani handball, and Caldentey made no mistake with her spot-kick, sending the AS FAR keeper the wrong way.
Arsenal probably should have extended their lead sooner through wasted Smith and Blackstenius chances before the former made one count.
Anneke Borbe was largely left untroubled in the Gunners goal, called to make a simple save from a low Siham Boukhami effort - which looked off target - before Canada international Smith blasted home with four minutes remaining in the first half.
It took six minutes for Russo, introduced at the hour, to find the back of the net, a low strike past the far post, before bagging her brace when she found the opposite corner 10 minutes later.
Earlier, Gabi Zanotti struck an 83rd-minute winner to secure Corinthians a 1-0 victory over NWSL outfit Gotham FC.
