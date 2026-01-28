Arsenal set up Champions Cup final with Corinthians after six-goal thumping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal will play Corinthians for the inaugural Fifa Women's Champions Cup after securing a dominant 6-0 semi-final victory over Moroccan side AS FAR at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring in the eighth minute, and goals from Frida Maanum and Olivia Smith either side of a Mariona Caldentey penalty gave the Gunners a 4-0 lead by the break.

Substitute Alessia Russo added two more goals in the second half as England boss Sarina Wiegman watched on from the stand.

The new club competition concludes on Sunday at the Emirates, where the hosts will take on the Brazilian side for the $2.3m (£1.67m) first-place payout. Arsenal have also guaranteed themselves at least the $1m (£725,810) awarded to the runners-up.

Blackstenius' opener was confirmed after goal-line technology showed AS FAR skipper Aziza Rabbah's clearance was too late.

Arsenal celebrate after Stina Blackstenius opened the scoring ( Reuters )

Maanum doubled Arsenal's advantage four minutes later, pouncing on a loose ball and pivoting before sending a strike to the bottom-right corner of Khadija Er-Rmichi's goal.

The Gunners were awarded a 21st-minute penalty after VAR confirmed a Zineb Redouani handball, and Caldentey made no mistake with her spot-kick, sending the AS FAR keeper the wrong way.

Arsenal probably should have extended their lead sooner through wasted Smith and Blackstenius chances before the former made one count.

Anneke Borbe was largely left untroubled in the Gunners goal, called to make a simple save from a low Siham Boukhami effort - which looked off target - before Canada international Smith blasted home with four minutes remaining in the first half.

It took six minutes for Russo, introduced at the hour, to find the back of the net, a low strike past the far post, before bagging her brace when she found the opposite corner 10 minutes later.

Earlier, Gabi Zanotti struck an 83rd-minute winner to secure Corinthians a 1-0 victory over NWSL outfit Gotham FC.

PA