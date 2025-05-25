‘Buzzing’ Alessia Russo left wanting more by Arsenal’s Champions League success

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal forward Alessia Russo says the Gunners are just getting started after lifting the Champions League trophy in Lisbon.

They are still the only English club to win the women’s edition, having done it once before Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona as part of an historic quadruple in 2007.

The triumph also guarantees Arsenal a direct place in next season’s Champions League league phase – alongside Women’s Super League winners Chelsea – after becoming the first team in history to reach the final from qualifying round one.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Russo, after substitute Stina Blackstenius’ 74th-minute strike proved enough to inspire the underdogs to victory over a Barca side that had conquered Europe in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

“I can’t really put it into words, it just feels bloody amazing. It feels surreal right now, but I just had so much belief going into this game. We all did. We didn’t really want to say it too much, but we all kind of had this feeling.

“We knew we could and we just had to go and deliver.”

The result means Arsenal will also represent Europe in the inaugural FIFA Women’s Champions Cup next year, entering as automatic semi-finalists.

And while it is the brilliant culmination of a hard-fought campaign – and seven-month journey under boss Renee Slegers – Russo also sees it as just a first step.

“I feel like that massively,” she said. “When you win things, you want to win things even more, and also you know you’re good enough to do it.

“I think it was important to win for many reasons, but now we want to win more. We want to go back and start next year strong. We want to compete domestically more so than we did this year, and we want to be back winning this trophy again.”

The returning champions will celebrate their title on Monday alongside 10,000 fans in Armoury Square outside the Emirates Stadium in London, where the trophy lift will take place at around 1140 in the morning.

It is a quick turnaround ahead of the next international window, beginning for Russo and England with Friday’s Nations League meeting with Portugal at Wembley.

Arsenal’s victory is a testament to resilience and risk. Forward Chloe Kelly revealed after the triumph that she had nearly taken a break from football after finding herself in “a dark place” at Manchester City before joining the Gunners on loan in January.

And two days before teeing up Blackstenius’ winner in the final, England forward and second-half substitute Beth Mead, writing for the Players’ Tribune, penned a heartfelt tribute to her mother, June, who died from ovarian cancer in 2023.

Then there is the rise of former assistant Slegers, who was appointed as the permanent head coach in January after serving on an interim basis since October, no doubt beating out more proven candidates for one of the most coveted jobs in women’s football.

“It means so much, for everyone who has built towards this across many years,” said the 36-year-old boss. “But it also means so much for the future, because it motivates people, it motivates us, and it shows what we are capable of.

“There’s even more in the group. The strength of this team has been to be in the present, and trying to become better every single day. And of course if you are part of Arsenal and win trophies, that’s what builds bonds.”