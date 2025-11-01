Saturday’s briefing: Slot sidesteps contract talk and Boxing Day looks barren

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool boss Arne Slot batted off talk of a possible new contract as he focused on trying to arrest his side’s alarming slump.

Ruben Amorim has Manchester United’s away form on his mind, while European fixtures have been blamed for only one Premier League fixture being scheduled on Boxing Day.

The only unbeaten record in the EFL fell as Kieffer Moore’s hat-trick earned Wrexham a 3-2 victory over Championship leaders Coventry.

Slot dismisses contract talk

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is only worried about arresting his side’s worrying slump amid reports of him signing a new contract.

The Dutchman is facing the first real test of his Anfield reign as the Premier League champions have suffered four successive defeats as part of a wider run of six losses in seven games in all competitions.

Despite that, reports suggest Slot is in talks over a new deal, but that is not where his focus is.

Asked about a possible new contract, he said ahead of Saturday’s clash with Aston Villa: “That was the last question I was expecting.

“My focus is completely getting Liverpool back on winning ways, that’s my first answer.

“My second answer is that contract talks, if they are there, we never speak about this in here. The first thought is to win again, that’s where my main focus is on.”

Away form bothering Amorim

Ruben Amorim says Manchester United must start playing better on the road as they head to Nottingham Forest seeking only their second away victory of the season.

The Red Devils are on a three-match winning run, with Old Trafford triumphs against Sunderland and Brighton bookending a first victory at Liverpool since 2016.

But that memorable Anfield triumph represents United’s only away win of a season that has seen defeats at Manchester City and Brentford compound a humiliating Carabao Cup exit away to Grimsby.

“I watched the last game,” Amorim said of facing Forest on the one-year anniversary of his appointment as United manager.

“It was one of the first ones here that we won and we were so lucky in that game. You look at the result and it should not be that result.

“We need to understand we are not being the same team away and at home, so we need to improve the way we control the environment.”

Europe to blame for Boxing Day famine – Premier League

The Premier League says the expansion of European competitions has led to just one match being scheduled on Boxing Day this year.

Manchester United’s home game against Newcastle is the only top-flight fixture which will take place, kicking off at 8pm, on what is traditionally a bumper day of matches.

“The Premier League would like to acknowledge the circumstances that have led to a reduced number of matches on Boxing Day this season – impacting an important tradition in English football,” the Premier League said in a statement.

“There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup.

“This ultimately left the Premier League as a 33-weekend competition – fewer than previous seasons, despite being a 380-match competition since 1995.”

Wrexham hand Coventry first loss

Kieffer Moore downed Coventry with a perfect second-half hat-trick as Wrexham won 3-2 to inflict a first league defeat on the Championship leaders.

Coventry, previously the only unbeaten side in the EFL, were closing in on a club-record seventh straight league win when Ephron Mason-Clark superbly slotted them ahead midway through the first half.

But Moore turned the contest on its head with two goals in the space of nine second-half minutes, the Wales striker capitalising on a couple of excellent Josh Windass assists.

Moore then took his tally for the season to nine – from yet another Windass assist – seven minutes from time, his fine left-footed strike adding to his earlier right-foot finish and header.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto gave Coventry hope from 20 yards but Wrexham held on to move up to 11th.

What’s on today?

Liverpool will bid to avoid a seventh loss from eight games when they take on Aston Villa at Anfield in the evening Premier League game.

Earlier, Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest while leaders Arsenal visit Burnley and Tottenham face Chelsea.

Sixty-eight teams compete in the first round of the FA Cup and Motherwell play St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals.