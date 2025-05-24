Arne Slot says Liverpool need ‘elite mentality’ to retain Premier League title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot believes he will only know if his Premier League champions have the serial winner mentality when they return after their summer holidays.

Since securing only their second title in 35 years at the end of last month the Reds have taken one point – a draw against Arsenal after being 2-0 up – from three subsequent matches, as the Dutchman gave fringe players pitch time.

They had lost just two league matches all season up to that point and, while he is expected to name a strong team for visit of FA Cup winners Crystal Palace in the final match of the season at Anfield ahead of the trophy presentation, Slot accepts the intensity understandably dropped as soon as the race was over.

“We have a lot to compete for next season again but what I don’t know yet – and that’s going to be the interesting one – is if we have this elite mentality, this serial winner mentality, of showing up season after season after season,” he said.

“Many teams have won the Premier League once but not many have won multiple seasons in a row – and that’s for a reason.

“First of all, because it’s so difficult. Second of all, that not every player has this elite mentality.

“When I talk about Mo (Mohamed Salah), it’s not a coincidence that he’s for seven years already on a certain level and he was the one that was the most fittest when we arrived back after the (summer) break.

“That is a mentality you need to have to have a chance of becoming a serial winner.

“This is something we have to prove and the players have to prove – and me as well – during the off-season.

“The first day for me to judge if we have a chance to become serial winners is July 8 when I see them back (for pre-season).”

Former manager Jurgen Klopp, in the city after being guest of honour at Friday’s LFC Foundation Gala Dinner, will be in the stands to see his former players receive their silverware.

Slot will take great pride in seeing Virgil van Dijk lift the trophy as, even after just one season in which his side have won the league at a canter, he knows how difficult an achievement it is.

“I think proud sums up the (feeling) most because after working here for a year now I know how hard it is,” he added.

“It is the hardest trophy to win because cup trophies, you can win those by a lucky draw or being lucky in two or three games or win a penalty shoot-out and then you arrive in a final.

“But it is always harder to win the league because it is 38 games in a period of time where I think the league has never been as strong as it is and there has never been as much competition for teams to even go to the Champions League.

“And there has not been a season where 16th and 17th play in the final of the Europa League.

“That is what makes it so hard so it will be a proud moment for me, the players and the fans so let’s hope it’s going to be special.”