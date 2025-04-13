Relief followed by joy for Arne Slot with Liverpool on verge of title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot allowed his relief to give way to something more celebratory after seeing his side snatch a late 2-1 win at home to West Ham which brought the Premier League title within two victories.

Virgil van Dijk’s 89th-minute header, just four minutes after the Hammers had equalised, clinched three points that Slot accepted they may not have fully deserved.

At the final whistle the Dutchman produced a rare show of emotion, celebrating with a double fist pump in front of the Kop in the knowledge that a record-equalling 20th league championship has almost been secured.

“It was a big relief. Ali (goalkeeper Alisson Becker) made sure they didn’t score earlier, they had multiple chances to score the 1-1 in the second half,” said Slot, whose 36 wins in his first 50 matches is seven better than the previous bests of Joe Fagan and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

“To me it felt after West Ham scored, the way the second half went, we could expect to score more but our fans and players thought differently.

“From the moment they scored the 1-1 we started playing again, we started pressing again, the fans were really loud at that time.

“We saved a big set-piece for a very important moment because in the modern game, set-pieces are important.”

Mohamed Salah, celebrating the signing of a new contract, did not score but his cross for Luis Diaz’s 18th-minute effort was his 45th Premier League goal involvement (27 goals, 18 assists) and the most in a 38-game season.

But it was another player who is set to sign a new two-year deal this week, Van Dijk, who played the decisive role – although Alisson would argue his saves, particularly in the second half, were equally as important.

Minutes after the Dutch defender’s attempted clearance went in off Andy Robertson he headed home to start the title party.

“It would not be completely fair to only talk about them but as a manager what you are looking for is always the ones who have already achieved a lot in their career to step up in the most important moments,” added Slot.

“It is always at the end of the season, moments getting bigger and bigger and bigger. All three showed up.

“Alisson had probably his best game of the season, Virgil scored the header that got us three points and Mo was again very important in the first goal and really lively in the first half.

“I saw the Mo Salah again from the first parts of the season.”

Speaking on Sky Sports, Salah said he wanted to see Van Dijk follow him in signing a new contract.

“I’m glad I managed to do that before the end of the season, and hopefully Virgil will be next,” he said. “Hopefully! He can do whatever he wants but I would love to see him again next year.”

Van Dijk added: “I’m very proud to captain my 100th game for Liverpool. It was an emotional day, obviously the Hillsborough anniversary and that was the main focus, getting three points to get us closer to all our dreams – players, staff, everyone connected to Liverpool.

“Everyone knows how much I love this club. Let’s see what the next week will look like.”

Salah gave West Ham wing-back Ollie Scales a torrid time before the 19-year-old was substituted just before the hour.

“It was important he had that experience. He was playing against the best player in terms of goals and assists arguably in the world. Great education for him,” said Hammers boss Graham Potter.

West Ham have taken just two points from the last five matches but Potter, who took over from Julen Lopetegui in January, was satisfied with their display at Anfield.

“The performance was really positive, probably the best since we have been here,” he added.

“The balance between defence and attack was good against a top team in an emotional environment.

“We showed resilience, which hasn’t always been there, and second half I thought it was a strong performance.”