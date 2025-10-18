Arne Slot: Liverpool players not losing sleep over recent losing run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admits they are well aware of the scrutiny on his side after three successive defeats, but does not believe the players “wake up at night” worrying about it.

After reeling off seven straight wins, they then lost three times in the week before the international break.

Slot admits having almost two weeks without being able to work with his players has had positives and negatives, but as they seek to avoid losing four in a row for the first time since November 2014, he does not believe it is weighing heavily on his squad.

“These players might need me – but I don’t think they need me – to tell them what has happened,” he said ahead of the visit of arch-rivals Manchester United, against whom they are looking to set a club-record 10 matches without defeat.

“Results don’t lie, if you lose three in a row we have to do better.

“But I think these players that have experienced so many things don’t wake up at night thinking ‘Oh, we lost three times’.

“We need to be aware of that and we are aware of that and we need to react to that, but we have to give the same reaction if we win three times in a row and Manchester United is on the fixture list.

“But maybe if you lose three times you are hoping for that spark or that one or two per cent more, not only from us but from our fans on Sunday.”

A fortnight without Premier League action has allowed some of the heated debate about their recent form, flagged as a “crisis” in some quarters, to die down.

However, Slot knows the harsh spotlight of scrutiny will refocus on his side at Anfield on Sunday.

He would have liked the opportunity to have corrected their blip as soon as possible, but with a number of players performing well for their countries, he is hopeful a change of scenery may have brought them back refreshed.

“I assume everyone is talking about it now again, I don’t know. It is just the situation as it is,” he said.

“You could argue it is better to have had them with you and to have the next game and then people cannot talk about it for two weeks.

“Now people have been able to talk about it for two weeks.

“What I like about top players is you don’t notice anything if they win three times in a row, they don’t walk into the dressing room feeling as though they are so much better than the rest of the league.

“But the outside world is very focused on the results – which we are as well. We don’t deny the results, we need to do better – not only because we lost three times but if you look at the 10 games it was 10 times quite equal.

“We are trying to work every single day to make the gap between us and the teams we face bigger but it’s easier said than done.”