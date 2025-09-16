Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot launched an impassioned defence of the club’s unprecedented summer transfer activity after taking a swipe at criticism from “pundits that favour other clubs”.

The deadline-day capture of Alexander Isak for a British record £125million took their spending to £450m on eight players, all aged 25 or under and viewed as an investment in the club’s long-term future.

That headline figure has understandably attracted a lot of scrutiny but Slot was keen to point out it was not reckless spending as they recouped over £250m in sales, having spent just £10m the previous summer.

“There is so much focus on our new signings, especially from pundits that favour some other clubs in the country that cannot stop talking about £450m. I repeat, £450m, £450m! But they forget about (nearly) £300m that we have sold for,” said Slot.

“So, yes, if we want to strength the squad we need to spend that much money. If we sell Dominik Szoboszlai tomorrow he would be worth £100m as well.

“I think it is only a compliment that people tell everyone we have spent so much because that tells you the players we brought in are seen as very good players.

“I think we did great business; we brought in great players and to add to that, we have already lowered the age of the players.

“Some other teams prefer to bring in 27-year-olds because they are ready but we think we have brought in players who are 21, 22 who are ready.

“And then if they are still with you in four or five years, we can sell (someone like) Luis Diaz for £65m. But it is harder to sell him for £65m if he is already 32.

“That is our model and I think we should get praise. I think all the money we have spent we generated ourselves by selling and by winning the league after we didn’t buy anyone at all.

“If you win the league that is quite good financially as well. Those two situations led to the fact that we could spend £450m. It’s not like we looked in the ground and saw there was money coming up.

“We have generated ourselves and that is a big compliment for the model we have and for the quality players we have brought in that everybody is only talking about the £450million.”

A number of Liverpool’s new recruits will feature in the Champions League against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

They exited the competition in the last-16 against eventual winners Paris St Germain last season, a draw which did them not favours despite finishing top of the new group stage format.

Asked what he learned from that experience Slot added: “It is not a smart thing to judge something on one event because then it is of no interest if you end up number one, seven or eight because we had a very difficult draw.

“What I don’t like about this format is everywhere (else) you have a league table and play-offs, you have a league table after everyone playing the same teams so if you end up number one then probably the number eight is weaker than the number five.

“This league table doesn’t give the real opinion about who is good and who isn’t so it can happen like last season, where the number 11 Real Madrid played the number 22, Man City.

“If you ask me this question immediately after we lost to Paris St Germain I would say ‘Forget about the first eight games’ but now I use my brains more and I tell you ‘Don’t judge a new format on the first time, judge it after three or four times and let’s see.”