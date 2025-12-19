Arne Slot: Liverpool have ‘moved on’ from Mohamed Salah outburst

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot feels Liverpool have “moved on” from the Mohamed Salah controversy and hopes the player’s Africa Cup of Nations involvement takes further heat out of the situation.

Salah sparked crisis at the club with an explosive interview a fortnight ago in which he, among other things, claimed he had been made a scapegoat for a poor run of form.

He was consequently dropped for a Champions League game at Inter Milan but, after talks with manager Slot, returned as a substitute in last week’s Premier League victory over Brighton.

The 33-year-old is now on international duty, for potentially up to another month, with Egypt.

Slot said: “As I said last week, actions speak louder than words and we moved on. He was in the squad and he was the first substitution I made.

“But now he is at the Afcon, playing big games for himself and the country, so I think it is fair to them, and also to us because we are going to play some important games, that all the focus is for him over there and there should not be any distraction from me saying things about his time at Liverpool.

“We have moved on after the Leeds interview and he played against Brighton. Now he is there, so it is fair for his country, and for him and us, to talk about Tottenham and other games.”

Liverpool will give a fitness test to Dominik Szoboszlai ahead of Saturday’s trip to Spurs after the Hungarian suffered an ankle injury late in the Brighton game.

Slot said: “If the player feels comfortable to play and he did all the things he had to do, then he will start.

“Dom has been a starter for me in the one-and-a-half years I have been here now and, for the performances he’s brought in, he would be a starter tomorrow if he is completely fit.”

Forward Cody Gakpo and defender Joe Gomez are both ruled out with muscular problems, but Jeremie Frimpong is in contention after almost two months on the sidelines and Conor Bradley returns from suspension.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions after their horror run of nine defeats in their previous 12.

Slot hopes the corner has been turned and improved results will bring more confidence.

The Dutchman said: “I think winning always gives a good feeling and good spirit for a team that had so many changes during the summer.

“The league table – the first 12, 13, 14, 15 teams are so close to each other that winning or losing matters a lot, with one exception although (Manchester) City are coming closer and closer to Arsenal now, but Arsenal are quite far away from us.

“I think the main thing for us is to build on what we have been building on in the last five games.”