Liverpool ‘not motivated’ by Manchester City slip up says Arne Slot

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot insisted his Premier League leaders needed no motivation from Manchester City’s defeat at Brighton to beat Aston Villa and take a five-point lead into the international break.

A sense of opportunity swept through Anfield just before kick-off following news of the defending champions’ loss on the south coast but Slot said that was not the driving factor behind their 2-0 win – the 15th victory in 17 games this season.

“I cannot tell what the fans felt, I can only say if my players need extra motivation that would not be a good idea,” said the Dutchman.

“If you play at Anfield in front of your own fans you should only be motivated. You should not need motivation from another match.”

open image in gallery Arne Slot says his players needed no extra motivation to defeat Aston Villa at Anfield ( EPA )

Liverpool’s 28 points from 11 matches has been bettered only once in the last 34 seasons, in 2019-20 when they had 31 points at the same stage and went on to win the league comfortably.

Having beaten Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday to make it four wins from four in the Champions League, just days after coming from behind to defeat Brighton, it has been a significant week in Slot’s short Anfield career.

But he is not getting carried away by his rivals’ slip-ups as he is aware fortunes can quickly change.

“It was definitely a big week but every game is,” he added.

“Hopefully we will have a lot of these weeks to come. We are trying to compete for the league, for the Champions League and for the cups as well.

open image in gallery A goal and an assist from Mo Salah took Liverpool to victory over Villa ( EPA )

“We also know it is a long season as well and the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and City are capable of winning so many games in 17 as we did.”

The only downside to the victory, secured by goals from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, was a hamstring injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold which is likely to rule him out of England’s forthcoming Nations League matches.

“That is difficult to say how serious it is but it is always a serious if a player goes out in the first half,” said Slot. “He asked for it because he felt something, so that is first of all not a good sign.

“It is always difficult so close after the game to tell you exactly what it is but let’s wait and see. I would be surprised if we will see him playing for the England national team this week but hopefully he can.”

open image in gallery Trent Alexander-Arnold picked up a hamstring injury and needed to be subbed off the pitch ( REUTERS )

For the first time Villa have lost four successive matches under manager Unai Emery.

“Obviously the result is not good but how we played I am confident. I am confident because I think we are in the right way after this match,” he said.

“We wanted to get points but today against Liverpool we can accept the result because they are really feeling strong at home and not really dominating and creating chances against us.

“They won and we accept it.”

open image in gallery Unai Emery was not pleased that Aston Villa were turned down a penalty ( Getty Images )

Villa had two penalty appeals in the second half, one for a shirt pull on Pau Torres and another for a foul on the defender.

“For me it was clearly a penalty because he pulled the shirt of Pau Torres. I know that in Europe this is a penalty, but here in England they want to use VAR,” he said.

“In this situation it was clear. I always respect the decisions of referees and I accept it, but for me, when I watched it, with VAR it was a clear penalty.

“It was a very important moment in the game because if we could have the chance to shoot the penalty, maybe the match would have been different.

“I accept the result and the referee’s decision (but) I don’t agree.”