Craig Bellamy says Arne Slot immersing himself in Liverpool has led to success

Former Liverpool striker Craig Bellamy believes Arne Slot has been a success at Anfield because he “breathes” the club like Jurgen Klopp did.

Slot could lift his first silverware as Liverpool manager on Sunday with the Carabao Cup holders and record 10-time competition winners meeting Newcastle in the Wembley final.

Liverpool have a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Slot, in his first season in charge, on the brink of matching Klopp’s title triumph in 2020.

“Klopp would grip you like a bear hug after a match and he’s living it with you,” said Wales boss Bellamy, who had two spells as a Liverpool player and won the League Cup there in 2012.

“You could see the affection they (the fans) had for him and I just didn’t know if anyone could replace the personality of Klopp.

“Arne Slot is a lot different, of course he has his own influences, but he lives it.

“How do you find that? To be able to do that twice a week – I find that really impressive.

“I feel that’s quite important that someone breathes it with you. To have the season he has had has been incredible.

“I have a soft spot for Feyenoord (Slot’s former team) as I scored there in the Champions League and I love the De Kuip stadium. It always felt like an amazing stadium

“So watching Slot with them over the last few seasons was really nice.”

Bellamy is a self-confessed Liverpool fan and has no hesitation in calling them “the biggest club in the world”.

But Bellamy made his name at Newcastle under Sir Bobby Robson and alongside Alan Shearer in the attack, spending four years on Tyneside between 2001 and 2005.

“I’m not going to give you a prediction, but it doesn’t interfere with my game so I’ll watch it,” said Bellamy, who is preparing for Wales’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and North Macedonia.

“It’s a good game and I really like them both.

“I love the intensity that they go at. I’m actually quite excited for the game.”