Arne Slot praises Andy Robertson despite red card as Liverpool held by Fulham

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot apportioned no blame to Andy Robertson for his early red card against Fulham in which his side twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw in a pulsating Anfield encounter.

In fact, the Dutchman said the Scotland left-back epitomised the team’s fighting spirit having played on after a knee-high challenge from Issa Diop in the opening seconds which he felt compromised his ability.

He was caught out for Andreas Pereira’s 11th-minute goal and his dismissal for bringing down Harry Wilson when through on goal left Liverpool, then already trailing 1-0, at a numerical disadvantage for more than 82 minutes (including the additional time).

But Slot and the team’s positive approach salvaged an important point and extended their unbeaten run to 19 matches.

Cody Gakpo equalised two minutes into the second half and Diogo Jota made it 2-2 with four minutes of normal time remaining after Rodrigo Muniz had put Fulham ahead for the second time.

“The character the team showed, that is what Robbo showed,” said Slot.

“If you get a kick like this, two studs on a knee, that can hurt for a few minutes. If you keep running and it gets better and better, that is what we were hoping for.

“I only had one defender on the bench, who is not a left full-back, so you are hoping he was managing to come through it and did quite well.

“But the moment I noticed he wasn’t completely himself was the one time they put the ball in behind and he started running and was just able to head back to Ali (Alisson Becker).

“I felt ‘Hmm, OK, let’s see how this continues’ and I think it was quite soon afterwards he conceded the red card.

“Nothing to blame him, the character showed in wanting to continue because he got quite a hard knock with two studs. Unfortunately, it led to a deserved red card.”

Slot praised his players, who stretched their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points, with second-placed Chelsea playing tomorrow.

“I think it is exactly the opposite from Girona (the midweek Champions League win) where I was pleased but not the performance,” he added.

“Here I am very happy about the performance, I couldn’t have asked for more, but of course not with the result because if you drop points in a home game against Fulham that is definitely not what you expect and what you want.

“But yeah, being a goal down twice, it’s all going against you, except for one thing, which is our players and our fans, I thought we were outstanding.”

Fulham boss Marco Silva, who missed his best chance of recording his first win at Anfield, had mixed feelings.

“When you are leading the score twice and Liverpool, after 20 minutes, are playing with 10 men we have the feeling we should have won the game,” said the former Everton manager.

“We should have kept the ball better. We like to have more possession of the ball and we tried to adjust at half-time to keep the ball more but the early (second half) goal from Liverpool made a massive impact and we scored the 2-1 and they equalise again.

“We should have created more chances but the power of Liverpool in some moments made an impact too.”

Silva was delighted with the performance of Antonee Robinson, who provided the cross the opening goal and was a threat down the left.

Asked if he was the best left-back in the Premier League the Portuguese added: “You are asking a Fulham manager, I am going to say yes.

“But January is coming, I don’t want to go in that direction.

“Last season the numbers from open play showed he was the full-back with most assists at this level. He is crucial for us as a player.”