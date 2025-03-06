Arne Slot responds to Darwin Nunez performance against PSG

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool manager Arne Slot hailed an improved performance from Darwin Nunez as the Uruguayan bounced back from his recent poor form against Paris Saint-Germain.

The visitors snatched a late 1-0 win in the first leg at the Parc des Princes with Nunez, brought on as a second half substitute, assisting fellow replacement Harvey Elliott.

PSG had dominated much of the affair in the French capital, with Alisson producing a string of saves to keep the hosts scoreless and allow Nunez and Elliott to combine for the match-winning moment.

Slot had been critical of Nunez in recent weeks, with the striker short of goals and struggling to show the sort of attitude that the Liverpool manager desires from his players.

But the Dutchman was pleased to see his bench make an impact as he praised both Nunez and Elliott.

“A big moment for [Harvey Elliott],” Slot said. “He is in competition for players that I hardly take off. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going," Slot said.

"But it wasn't only Harvey, it was also the one who assisted, Darwin, who came from a difficult two games but was absolutely there again tonight because from the moment he came in we were more of a threat than before."

Liverpool take the one-goal advantage through to Tuesday’s second leg at Anfield as they look to book their spot in the quarter-finals.