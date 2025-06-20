Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool agree £40m fee for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

The move has been touted for some time, with the Cherries holding out for £45m.

Carl Markham
Friday 20 June 2025 12:40 EDT
Liverpool have agreed a fee for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool have agreed a fee for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Liverpool are set to take their summer spending to £185million after agreeing a £40m fee for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez.

The move has been touted for some time, with the Cherries holding out for £45m, but the PA news agency understands a compromise has been reached which will see the defender make the move to Anfield.

Kerkez, 21, is viewed as the long-term successor to Andy Robertson. The Scotland international, who is in the final year of his contract, is a target for Atletico Madrid but Liverpool will not force him out the door.

.

Hungary international Kerkez will be the third signing of the close season, with Jeremie Frimpong already on board and his Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz finalising the details of a potential British record £116m deal after flying into Merseyside for a medical on Thursday.

With Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Marmadasvili set to join the squad when they reconvene next month, with a deal having been done with Valencia 12 months ago, head coach Arne Slot will have £215m of new talent available for the defence of their Premier League title.

And the incomings may not be finished there as, with Leverkusen interested in 22-year-old fourth-choice centre-back Jarell Quansah in a £34m deal entirely separate to the one sending Wirtz in the opposite direction, Liverpool will be on the look-out for another central defender.

Crystal Palace’s England international Marc Guehi, who has a year left on his contract, is a player the club have been interested in but there will be other contenders for his signature.

