Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace in a testing encounter at Selhurst Park but suffered a big injury to their number one goalkeeper Alisson who limped off the pitch in the second half of their 1-0 win.

The Reds dominated the first 45 minutes with Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota impressing as the visitors controlled the tempo of the game before opening the scoring in the ninth minute through Jota’s side-footed finish.

Alisson was brought into the game after the break and denied Ismaila Sarr and Eddie Nketiah with some sharp reactionary saves before pulling up in pain having innocuously cleared a loose ball.

The 32-year-old looked in pain as he was treated on the pitch before getting replaced but substitute goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros for the final 15 minutes or so.

Liverpool boss, Arne Slot provided a quick update on Alisson’s condition and believes that the Brazilian will be out for a while and is likely to miss upcoming fixtures against RB Leipzig and Arsenal.

Slot was asked about Liverpool’s tough run of fixtures following the international break and he replied: “The fixtures are difficult but I’ve also felt how difficult Wolves away is and how difficult Crystal Palace away is. We will probably not be as dominant as we were today. Both fixtures were difficult and it’s very good that we won these games, it’s up to us to show ourselves in the big games as well,

“Unfortunately, Ali will not be with us in those matches I assume, if I saw how he walked off the pitch but it was also very good to see with Caoim [Kelleher] being sick yesterday our third goalkeeper got this performance in. It’s always nice for a team that everybody is involved in results.”

Though his injury has yet to be confirmed, Alisson looked like he pulled a hamstring muscle in his right leg. If that turns out to be the case then the goalkeeper could face at least four to five weeks off the pitch.

Slot confirmed that could be the case in a post match press conference saying: “What I do know is that when a player walks off like he did, it normally means he’s not in the Brazil squad and I don’t expect him to be in the team for the first match we play after the break.

“We have to wait and see but it will be a few weeks for him to be back. I think it is, yes (his hamstring).

“He’s clearly our number one, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s always a blow when he gets injured, not only for him but us as a team.”