Arne Slot pleads for patience with Alexander Isak in cautious injury update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arne Slot has asked for further patience with Alexander Isak after admitting that the British record transfer is still “some time” away from his best.

The striker has endured a stuttered start to his Liverpool career, having scored just one goal as he works his way back to full sharpness after a summer on strike at Newcastle United.

Slot said three weeks ago that Isak had belatedly completed a full pre-season, meaning “we can judge him in a fair way from now on”.

But after suffering a groin injury against Frankfurt in the Champions League, Isak’s progress has been pushed back with Slot pulling a U-turn on his previous comments.

The Swede is nevertheless ready to rejoin training ahead of Liverpool’s blockbuster clash with Manchester City on Sunday, with Slot confirming: "Isak will train with the team again after three weeks out.

"I know that I said three weeks ago that his pre-season has ended so now it's time for us to see where he is.

"But I have to come back to those words, because if you are three weeks only with the rehab, that doesn't bring you back to the levels he was three weeks ago.

"Even though our rehab has done an incredible job, you cannot compare rehab with games of football or training sessions with the team. As much as we try to replicate it, that's simply not possible. So, again I have to say, give him some time."

open image in gallery Alexander Isak is still “some time” from his best, says Arne Slot ( Reuters )

Slot also confirmed that Alisson would “for sure” be back after the international break, joined in training by Jeremie Frimpong, though the Dutchman is unlikely to be fully fit.

And while Isak continues to struggle in his adjustment to life on Merseyside, Florian Wirtz - Liverpool’s other £100m player - looks to be finally finding his feet.

The Germany international put in his best performance since his big-money summer move from Bayer Leverkusen coming inside from a wide-left position in Tuesday's Champions League win over Real Madrid.

It comes after primarily being operated through the middle, but Slot does not want to pigeon-hole the playmaker as a left-sided attacker as he believes that will not play to his strengths.

open image in gallery Arne Slot (left) is prepared to give more freedom to Florian Wirtz (PA) ( PA Wire )

"Florian can play in more than only one position. He can play off the left, which he did almost all the time in Leverkusen when Xabi Alonso came and introduced his 3-4-3 system, and before he played as a 10 in a 4-3-3," said Slot.

"It is more about getting him positions where he is good, rather than be focused on 'Is he a 10, is he an 11, is he an eight?'.

"We would like to have him in and around the 18-yard box, centrally or a bit more off the left or bit more off the right for him to create the amount of chances he has already created for us."