Is Argentina vs Brazil on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Everything you need to know as the rivals meet in Buenos Aires

Harry Latham-Coyle
Tuesday 25 March 2025 03:02 EDT
Argentina take on Brazil in World Cup qualifying
Argentina take on Brazil in World Cup qualifying (Getty Images)

South American rivals Argentina and Brazil collide in a key World Cup qualifying clash in Buenos Aires.

The hosts currently top the Conmebol table as they move closer to a place at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

While also well-placed to finish in the top six and progress directly, Brazil sit seven points behind their opponents and will want to close the gap to secure as high a seeding as possible.

The pair met in the reverse fixture way back in November 2023 when a Nicolas Otamendi goal settled a tight encounter.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Argentina vs Brazil?

Argentina vs Brazil is due to kick off at midnight GMT in the early hours of Wednesday 26 March at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Premier Sports 1, with coverage from 11.55pm GMT on Tuesday night. A live stream will be available to subscribers via the broadcaster’s website.

Team news

Lionel Messi was left out of Argentina’s squad for this international period due to an adductor injury. Nico Gonzalez is suspended after his sending off against Uruguay, but Rodrigo De Paul could feature.

Brazil’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes will serve one-match bans after an accumulation of yellow cards in qualifying. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Flamengo midfielder Gerson have left the squad with injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Argentina XI: Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister; Simeone, Fernandez, Almada; Alvarez.

Brazil XI: Bento; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Ortiz, Arana; Joelinton, Andre; Rodrygo, Raphinha, Vinicius; Pedro.

Odds

Argentina win 6/5

Draw 11/5

Brazil win 5/2

