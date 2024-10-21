Hacked Juventus account announces transfer of Real Madrid star Arda Guler

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Juventus announced the shock transfer of Real Madrid and Turkey star Arda Guler on Twitter/X, only for it to emerge that the club’s account had been hacked.

The Italian giants posted, “Welcome to Juventus, Arda Guler!” on its English X account, alongside a picture of the 19-year-old appearing to arrive at an airport and walking on a runway.

The news stunned fans of both Juventus and Real Madrid, before Juve’s Italian account confirmed that their social media channels had been breached and the post was sent by hackers.

“Our Juventus English account has been compromised,” Juventus said. “Please ignore the false information being published on this account. We are working on the issue.”

Guler was a breakout star for Turkey at Euro 2024 this summer as his nation reached the quarter-finals.

But he has started just three times for Real Madrid in all competitions this season, with the majority of his appearances coming from the bench.

Guler was also an unused substitute in Real’s win at Celta Vigo on Saturday, with Carlo Ancelloti having the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo and Endrick to select from in his forward positions.