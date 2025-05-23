Antony’s Real Betis form sparks bidding war as Spanish giants enter race
Manchester United could command a transfer fee with Atletico Madrid interested in the Brazilian
Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Antony from Manchester United this summer after the Brazilian's revelatory performances on loan at Real Betis.
The 25-year-old has earned admiration for his form in Spain and a brilliant strike against Valencia on Friday night made it eight goals and five assists in 24 matches across La Liga and Europa Conference League.
Should they beat Chelsea in the final of the Conference League, Antony will have become a Betis legend for firing them to only their third trophy this century, and sixth in all.
While another player performing better abroad would appear to reflect badly on Manchester United, any move would also vindicate the decision to send the player on loan.
Antony's value has now sky-rocketed, where there was barely a market for him six months ago.
Atletico have developed a skill for further re-igniting careers, and are considering a move.
United could be able to generate an auction for the player.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments