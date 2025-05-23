Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Antony’s Real Betis form sparks bidding war as Spanish giants enter race

Manchester United could command a transfer fee with Atletico Madrid interested in the Brazilian

Miguel Delaney
Chief Football Writer
Friday 23 May 2025 17:39 EDT
Antony has eight goals and five assist since joining Betis on loan
Antony has eight goals and five assist since joining Betis on loan (Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Antony from Manchester United this summer after the Brazilian's revelatory performances on loan at Real Betis.

The 25-year-old has earned admiration for his form in Spain and a brilliant strike against Valencia on Friday night made it eight goals and five assists in 24 matches across La Liga and Europa Conference League.

Should they beat Chelsea in the final of the Conference League, Antony will have become a Betis legend for firing them to only their third trophy this century, and sixth in all.

While another player performing better abroad would appear to reflect badly on Manchester United, any move would also vindicate the decision to send the player on loan.

Antony's value has now sky-rocketed, where there was barely a market for him six months ago.

Atletico have developed a skill for further re-igniting careers, and are considering a move.

United could be able to generate an auction for the player.

