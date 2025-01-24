Antony set for Real Betis medical as Manchester United exit nears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Betis to send Antony on loan to the La Liga club for the rest of the season.

The Brazil international has travelled to Spain for a medical on a straight loan, without any option or obligation for Betis to buy him, but with them paying the vast majority of his wages.

United, who paid £85m for Antony when he joined from Ajax in 2022, will save at least 84 percent of his salary for the remainder of the season, with the potential for that to rise in bonuses.

The 24-year-old is the second most expensive signing in United’s history but has not started a league game this season, playing only 135 minutes in eight substitute appearances.

A favourite of former manager Erik ten Hag, who had worked with him at Ajax, he lost his place under the Dutchman and has only begun two matches under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

Antony has only scored 12 goals in 96 appearances for United, with just five in 62 Premier League games, and they were willing to sanction his departure even when there is uncertainty whether Marcus Rashford will be loaned out this month.

However, United also need to raise money to try and recruit and they are in talks with Lecce about a €30m (£25m) deal for Denmark international Patrick Dorgu.

The 20-year-old left-back is seen as a potential wing-back for Amorim’s system. Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, are enduring a disappointing season and are only 12th in LaLiga, while they came 15th in the Europa Conference League group stage.