A Brazilian police investigation into Manchester United player Antony has been closed, according to a report from the BBC .

The 24-year-old denied wrongdoing after allegations of domestic abuse and is still under investigation from Greater Manchester Police.

The BBC claim prosecutors in Brazil could still decide to investigate independently, although Antony has not been arrested or charged.

A statement from the player’s lawyers said: "The defence of player Antony Matheus dos Santos, in light of the news published by the press this Tuesday (20 August 2024), hereby confirms that the police investigation opened at the fifth Women’s Defense Precinct of Sao Paulo, of the Civil Police, was closed without any police indictment.

"The defence has always believed that the investigations, that run under confidentiality, would prove Antony’s innocence."

The allegations came to light in September last year when Brazilian news outlet UOL published claims made by Antony’s ex-partner Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony, who was given leave with full pay and returned to training later that month, denied the allegations.

Rayssa de Freitas and Ingrid Lana later came forward with further allegations of assault, one of which was said to have happened at a Manchester hotel.

United released a statement in September 2023, which said: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries. Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”