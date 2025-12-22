Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Liverpool man has denied racially abusing Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during a match at Anfield earlier this season.

Mark Mogan, 47, of Templehill Close, Dovecot, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he pleaded not guilty to an offence of racially aggravated disorderly behaviour against the Bournemouth star.

Mogan, who appeared in person in court, spoke only to confirm his name and address and enter his plea.

Mogan’s trial is scheduled to take place on April 22 next year, with Semenyo expected to attend the proceedings, the court heard.

Mogan was released on bail on condition that he does not contact Semenyo directly or indirectly, or make reference to him on social media.

He was also banned from attending any regulated football grounds as part of his bail conditions, the court was told.

open image in gallery The players during a stop in play after Antoine Semenyo, second right, informed the referee Anthony Taylor (third left) of an alleged racial comment from the crowd (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

The incident is alleged to have happened at the Liverpool v Bournemouth fixture in the Premier League on August 15, Merseyside Police previously said.

Semenyo reported being racially abused by a spectator during the first Premier League game of the season.

Match referee Anthony Taylor stopped play in the 29th minute and a man was ejected from the Anfield stadium.

Semenyo, 25, scored twice in the second half to help bring Bournemouth back from two goals down at Anfield before Liverpool went on to eventually win 4-2.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Football Club said in August it was aware of the allegation of racist abuse and that “we condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society, or football”.

The Football Association said it was “concerned” about the allegation of racism towards Semenyo and that it would ensure “appropriate action” would be taken.

Bournemouth are due to face Liverpool again in the Premier League, this time at the Vitality Stadium, next month.