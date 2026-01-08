Andoni Iraola backs Antoine Semenyo to succeed as he confirms Manchester City move

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has backed Antoine Semenyo to thrive at Manchester City as he begins the difficult task of attempting to recruit an adequate replacement.

Semenyo bid a fitting farewell to the Cherries ahead of a proposed £62.5m move to City, scoring a dramatic added-time winner on his 26th birthday in Wednesday evening's thrilling 3-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham.

The Ghana international registered 32 goals and 13 assists in 110 Bournemouth appearances after arriving from Bristol City in 2023, having previously developed in the lower leagues during loan spells with Bath, Newport and Sunderland.

"He's a big miss for us, he's a player that you cannot replace," said Iraola. "He's an incredible player.

"I don't know how they (City) are going to use him. He's a player that has been improving every single season with us but even before (that), because he has gone through lower divisions, stepping up every single season, and I think he's ready to do it again. I hope he does it."

open image in gallery Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring the winning goal for Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

City struck a deal for Semenyo £2.5m cheaper than the fee that would have been incurred by activating his release clause.

The release clause was thought to be worth £65m, but City will pay slightly less over the next two years, while Bournemouth could make a further £1.5m in performance-related add-ons and will earn 10 percent of the profit if and when the former Premier League champions sell him.

Semenyo is expected to sign a five-and-a-half-year contract with City, becoming Pep Guardiola’s first January signing and taking his spending in the last three transfer windows past £400m.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth's attacking options have been further depleted due to Justin Kluivert, who sat out the Spurs game, requiring surgery on a knee injury.

"To lose in the same week Justin and Antoine for a club like us is a big thing," said Iraola, whose side ended an 11-match winless run by beating Thomas Frank's men.

"I know the club is working and we will try to sign new players but it's very difficult to replace this level of players."

Additional reporting from PA