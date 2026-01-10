Pep Lijnders targets ‘finals’ as Man City hammer Exeter in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Lijnders says Manchester City are determined to keep firing on all fronts after smashing double figures past Exeter in the FA Cup.

New £62.5million signing Antoine Semenyo made a goalscoring debut as City produced a powerful statement of intent by thrashing the League One side 10-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Title-chasing City had been held to frustrating draws in their previous three Premier League games and they now face Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Lijnders, Pep Guardiola’s assistant manager, felt it was important the team got back to winning ways in such emphatic fashion.

The Dutchman, who directed affairs in the technical area as Guardiola served a one-match touchline ban, said: “We want to reach finals this year and we are on our way. We play now the semi-final for the League Cup.

“We go further here in the FA Cup and we are in the Champions League in a good position. We want to build on that.

“But for us the most important thing, Pep says it all the time, we want to grow, we want to build, we want to make the next step as a team.

“For that we need to keep working hard and take nothing for granted. With this we will grow and we will make the next step.”

Youngster Max Alleyne began the rout before Rodri scored his first goal in 20 months. City then benefited from two own goals.

Rico Lewis scored twice in the second half with further goals coming from Semenyo, Tijjani Reijnders, Nico O’Reilly and 17-year-old debutant Ryan McAidoo.

Semenyo, who also made a goal for Lewis, was only confirmed as a City player after completing his move from Bournemouth on Friday.

Lijnders said: “I think (there were) a lot of good performances today. When the team plays like that it becomes easier for the individual but Antoine is settling well.

“He is a humble guy. He brings something to the front line that we really want and we need.

“He can attack quick, he wants to chase, he is a guy who doesn’t stop. He can adapt quite quickly to our style.”

It was a tough afternoon for Exeter, although George Birch did score a superb late consolation.

Manager Gary Caldwell joked things might have been worse had Liam Oakes taken an early chance.

He said: “If that early chance had gone in it might have annoyed them and they might have scored more!

“It’s a lesson that when one of the best managers of all time needs to win a game he picks a team to win it.

“The respect they showed was outstanding – they did what Man City should have done to us.

“It was a really humbling experience but our season will not be defined by this. It will be defined by the remaining league games.”