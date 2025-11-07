Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Gordon is a major doubt for Newcastle’s trip to Brentford as the club await results of a scan on a hip issue.

Gordon was substituted before half time in the midweek Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao having also been replaced at the interval in the Premier League defeat to West Ham last weekend.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted that there was “every chance” that the forward, named in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad on Friday morning, is absent for the encounter with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

“We don’t think it is a serious injury but we are getting him scanned and waiting on the result,” Howe explained.

"I think there is every chance he might miss our game on Sunday but we will give him every opportunity to be fit.

“I feel relaxed about him being with England. It will all be done with England’s blessing in terms of whether he is fit or not fit. We will work together to find the best solutions for Anthony."

A rough recent run of results has left Newcastle in the bottom half of the Premier League table, with their opponents entering the weekend a point and a place ahead of them in 12th.

Howe secured Yoane Wissa from Brentford after a protracted transfer saga during the summer window, but has been unable to yet utilise the 29-year-old due to a knee injury picked up on international duty with DR Congo.

open image in gallery Yoane Wissa joined Newcastle United on deadline day but is yet to play for his new club ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Wissa’s return is not imminent, it seems, though Howe hopes to soon be able to bring him in to his squad.

"Injuries are part and parcel of football and especially with the schedule we have had,” Howe said.

"The only frustrating thing about this one is that we haven’t seen him, he wasn’t with Newcastle when he did it.

"It’s been difficult because the transfer was with the sight of trying to help us here and now. We need him and we desperately want to see him fit.”