Anthony Gordon will learn from red cards, says Newcastle boss Eddie Howe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon has been urged not to lose his edge as he learns the lessons of his costly red cards.

The 24-year-old England international is available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Arsenal after serving a three-match ban for a late challenge on Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk during a dramatic 3-2 defeat at St James’ Park more than a month ago.

Gordon, who agonisingly sat out last season’s Carabao Cup final through suspension following his dismissal for thrusting a hand into Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke’s face as the pair tussled for the ball, apologised to both Van Dijk and his team-mates after the game.

Asked if the former Everton man needed to better channel his commendable enthusiasm, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: “You don’t want to see players get sent off – we pride ourselves on our discipline and our emotional control in games.

“We want to keep 11 players on the pitch, so certainly from his last two red cards, I’m sure there will be some learnings for him to take away to think about if he’s in those situations again, how he would react.

“But I’ve got no problem with his discipline. I think the red card against Liverpool was more on his desire to try to win the ball back – I’d never stop that.

“But obviously now with VAR and everything, you’ve got to be really careful.”

Gordon’s enforced absence could hardly have come at a worse time for Howe with Alexander Isak gone, Nick Woltemade still coming to terms with English football and fellow new arrival Yoane Wissa sidelined by injury and yet to kick a ball for the club.

He showed flashes of his best form in the 2-1 Champions League defeat by Barcelona last week and was a key figure in Wednesday night’s 4-1 Carabao Cup third round win over Bradford.

Gordon, Isak and Jacob Murphy formed an impressive front-line last season, but with Woltemade, Wissa and Anthony Elanga now added to the mix, new relationships will have to be forged.

Howe said: “There’s work to do. Yes, certain players have really good relationships instantly, some take longer to work with.

“Certainly I think some of the best relationships we’ve had here in my time, I think of various players and partnerships, they didn’t just happen.

“They happened through work and repetition, so whether that’s the case with Nick and certain players, let’s wait and see.”