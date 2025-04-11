Ange Postecoglou claims Tottenham have identified ‘leak’ inside club: ‘We will deal with it’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has “no doubt” that Tottenham have a leak inside the club and has vowed to “deal with” the culprit.

Tottenham’s team news was revealed earlier than anticipated ahead of Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final clash with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Postecoglou says this is the latest instance of a persisting issue for the club, which has only exacerbated Spurs’s on-pitch struggles this term, with the club languishing in 14th in the Premier League table.

However, the Australian manager believes the situation is close to being resoloved, having “narrowed down” where the leak could be coming from.

"There is no doubt we've got a leak inside the club,” he said. “Someone continues to leak out information and they have all year.

“I don’t know why as it just makes our job even more difficult. It doesn't help us as you don't want to give the opposition a helping hand.

Ange Postecoglou believes someone within Tottenham has been leaking injury news ( PA Wire )

"We've narrowed it down. I've got a fair idea where it's coming from. We will deal with it.

"It certainly doesn't help us on game days. It's sometimes half-truths and sometimes more. You'd like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us."

Spurs came out of their first leg with Frankfurt with the tie level, with Pedro Porro cancelling out Hugo Ekitike’s early opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They now face a tough trip to Deutsche Bank Park as they look to keep their season alive, with Frankfurt currently flying high in third in the Bundesliga.

But first, Tottenham travel to Wolves seeking to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since February.

Postecoglou, who is under intense pressure in the Spurs hot seat after a dismal showing at Chelsea last weekend, will hope a positive result at Molineux can give them the momentum needed to do the business in Germany next week.

He will be buoyed by the fact Tottenham have no new injury concerns ahead of the weekend - something that has plagued their season so far.

“A couple of boys cramping up near the end, a couple of small knocks, a couple who will be tired, but heath wise fine,” he added.

"It was a big physical toll last night. It was always going to be a challenging game for us. It's a big game [Sunday] and a big performance is needed so having some fresh legs will help that. Fair to make some changes."