Ange Postecoglou calls on undermanned Tottenham to ‘set up season’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou recognises his squad are in the middle of an “extraordinary situation” but has urged them to set up a big second half of the season.

Spurs travel to Southampton on Sunday without nine players and after being forced to deep dig to earn a 1-1 draw at Rangers in the Europa League.

Thursday’s point in Glasgow keeps Tottenham in the mix to clinch a top-eight finish when their European campaign resumes in January, but Postecoglou’s immediate focus is on a crunch week for the club.

A trip to St Mary’s is followed by a midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final at home to Manchester United before Premier League leaders Liverpool visit on December 22.

While injury-hit Spurs have registered only one victory in their last eight matches, Postecoglou called on his depleted squad to embrace the challenge.

Postecoglou said: “I’m interested in what happens now. Now is the time we have an opportunity. In these next five games between now and new year we can set up our season.

“(Thursday) was a great point for us because it sets us up for Europe, so we know we’re going to (try to) make the knock-out stages.

“Now we have four league games to get ourselves back up the ladder and make an impact. We’ve got a massive Carabao Cup quarter-final to get to a semi-final. I’m not interested in anything else beyond that.

“It is an extraordinary situation we are in. Where we are squad-wise with the injuries we have and what we ask our players to do, these are extraordinary circumstances.

Tottenham’s list of nine absentees has put a strain on the rest of the squad, especially given Postecoglou’s relentless attacking philosophy.

Destiny Udogie tops Spurs’ list of minutes played this season ahead of Pedro Porro and Brennan Johnson. All three started at Rangers and produced mixed displays, but are likely to be included in Postecoglou’s starting line-up at Southampton.

Yet the Tottenham head coach explained why he will not tone down his front-foot style of play.

“How much do you dilute for the situation you’re in? I always think about these things,” Postecoglou reflected.

“What’s the long-term effect? It may relieve some short-term pain, but if that means that people lose belief and conviction in what we’re trying to do, because we have found an alternative path that alleviates that short-term stuff, I don’t think that’s healthy and get us where we want to.

He has done really well and obviously with Biss and Rodri (Bentancur) out, he is definitely in the picture for us to use at the weekend. Ange Postecoglou on Lucas Bergvall

“I have always, in difficult moments, thought that if you stick true to everything you’ve said from the first day and you get through it, then there is nothing holding you back.

“If you change paths, what’s to say players or even staff won’t then question further down the track, ‘well that worked back then let’s change, this doesn’t work, let’s change again’ and then you get into that cycle again. It’s a fine line.”

A dilemma for Postecoglou at Southampton is who replaces Yves Bissouma at the base of midfield. Lucas Bergvall appears in the driving seat to make a first Premier League start after strong cameos in the number six position against Chelsea and Rangers.

Postecoglou added: “I think he’s made a real impact in the last two games he has come on with his calmness and better understanding of the way we want to play.

“He has done really well and with Biss and Rodri (Bentancur) out, he is definitely in the picture for us to use at the weekend.”