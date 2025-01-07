Do I welcome it? No – Ange Postecoglou ‘not a cheerleader’ for Carabao VAR trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ange Postecoglou has reservations over VAR decisions being announced to spectators when Tottenham face Liverpool in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

As part of a pilot that has been introduced for the penultimate stage of the competition, the clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see referees explain the outcomes of reviews to fans present at the ground and to viewers at home.

It is the first time in the English domestic game that VAR checks will be relayed in this way but Postecoglou – a vocal opponent to use of the technology – does not agree with the trial.

The Spurs head coach used a handball by Joelinton in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s controversial equaliser in Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle to support his view.

“Do I welcome it? No,” he said. “Do you think if they had shown the handball at the weekend that our supporters would have been happy? Would they have come away saying, ‘Ah that’s great, they explained it’?

“But at the same time, I have to accept that it’s coming in. I have to accept that this is the way forward. I have to accept that I have to be a part of that.

“But it shouldn’t surprise anyone if I am not a cheerleader for these kinds of things.”

Rodrigo Bentancur returns from suspension against the Premier League leaders, but Pape Sarr and James Maddison are serving bans with an additional 10 players ruled out through injury.

Richarlison has been unavailable since early November because of a hamstring problem, but the Brazil forward is closing in on his comeback.

“He’s training,” Postecoglou said. “The whole plan with him, with what has happened this (season), was to give him two full solid weeks of training. His second week will be next week and if he gets through that he will be fine.”

Postecoglou is considering whether to give goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky his debut on Wednesday night after the £12.5million signing from Slavia Prague became Spurs’ first signing of the January transfer window.

First choice in the position Guglielmo Vicario is out until the end of February with an ankle issue and Fraser Forster missed the Newcastle loss because of illness, catapulting Brandon Austin into the side.

When asked if Kinsky would start, Postecoglou said: “We will see. He arrived on Sunday. He has had a couple of days of training.

“He is registered and eligible to play. We still have got to do a couple of final things with him and then we will see.

“We’ve tracked him all season and he’s definitely someone we are really excited about.”

Tottenham have extended the contract of captain Son Heung-min until the summer of 2026 and Postecoglou hopes the South Korea forward lifts a trophy during his time at Spurs, who have not won any silverware since the League Cup in 2008.

“It’s brilliant,” the Australian said. “He has already had an outstanding career at this football club. He has played a big role in the last 10 years.

“He’s made an impact at the club and in the Premier League. It’s great to extend his stay and the aim is to make sure he finishes his Tottenham career with silverware.”