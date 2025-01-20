Frustrated Ange Postecoglou snaps back at BBC reporter after defeat: ‘Great way to start an interview’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A frustrated Ange Postecoglou was left unimpressed by the questioning of a BBC reporter after his Tottenham side suffered a 3-2 defeat to Everton.

A difficult period for Postecoglou and his side continued with another poor performance at Goodison Park, with Spurs conceding thrice in the first half and cut open repeatedly by the hosts.

It leaves the Australian manager under severe pressure with Tottenham languishing in 15th as late goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison failed to restore much respectability.

While dealing with significant injury issues, particularly defensively, Tottenham have not won a league game for more than a month and a decision to move to a back three proved ill conceived.

Yet Postecoglou took offence at a reporter phrasing the result as a “familiar story” despite yet another loose defensive performance.

“Familiar story?” Postecoglou asked back, prompting further explanation.

“Well, in terms of defeat,” the reporter replied.

Postecoglou still was not best pleased: “Yeah okay, great way to start an interview.

“Yeah look, it was a tough result for us. Obviously in the first half we struggled to get control of the game.

“Obviously I made some changes in the team that probably weren’t helpful in the end. Players kind of struggled to come to terms with it, Everton capitalised on it.

“Second half, the players put in the right response. Credit to them, but we obviously fell short.”

Tottenham have taken a single point from their last six league games, with only Leicester enduring a worse recent run. They face Hoffenheim in the Europa League on Thursday night before hosting Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side on Sunday.